Everton tipped to sign Leicester star who’s all but confirmed his departure from the King Power

Everton have a big summer ahead of them with more than one key players expected to leave and not much money available to spend on new signings.

Their director of football Kevin Thelwell admitted in a recent interview the Toffees would have to be shrewd in the upcoming window amid their ongoing takeover saga.

Signing players on loan and on free transfers will be Everton’s priority as they look to build on a campaign where they have bravely fought off relegation under Sean Dyche.

Thelwell has already drawn up a list of targets and one player Everton have a long-standing interest in is Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Merseyside club were linked with the Nigerian international last summer but were unable to lure him away from the King Power Stadium.

His contract is set to expire at the end of June, meaning he’ll be available on a free transfer if he doesn’t put pen to paper on a new deal with the Foxes.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Arsenal on red alert as Kevin Thelwell admits Everton player sales are inevitable

Everton target drops major hint over future

After Leicester’s last match of their title-winning Championship season, Iheanacho more or less confirmed his departure from the King Power as he was spotted wearing a t-shirt with the inscription: “We’ve got history. When I’m gone, you gon’ miss me.”

He has found himself down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca this term, making only 23 league appearances – mostly off the bench – scoring five goals in the process.

Iheanacho has proven in the past that he can be a force in the Premier League and several top flight clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

Everton’s former CEO, Keith Wyness, has confirmed that Everton will likely try to snap up Iheanacho on a free transfer this summer.

“I would’ve thought it would be his agent that would’ve advised him on the t-shirt,” he told Football Insider’s Insider Track podcast.

“There will have been discussions about his future behind the scenes and both sides may be close.

“He could be trying to put fan pressure on the board. All these little things aren’t a coincidence, there is usually something going on behind the scenes.

“I think he can do a big job for Premier League sides, he’s someone I’d keep an eye on. I know Everton have been interested in him, and he’s got the ability to get a good move in the Premier League.

“But for Leicester, they will want to keep as much stability as possible. However, if you can’t reach agreements, then nothing can get done.”

Iheanacho has also been linked with a potential move to Aston Villa, so Everton will face competition for his signature.

DON’T MISS: How Jordan Pickford compares to Arsenal no.1 David Raya amid shock transfer consideration