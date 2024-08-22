Everton have been tipped to swap Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah

Everton could be set to swap exit-linked striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin deal for Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah, according to a former Premier League CEO.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park and sources have informed TEAMtalk that he has ‘refused’ an extension.

Sean Dyche wants to keep the England international but if Everton cannot tie him down to a new deal they could be forced into a sale.

The Toffees’ financial issues are well documented and losing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer at the end of this season would only compound their problems.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Calvert-Lewin amid reports that he could be available for a cut-price fee.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk, however, that Everton would be willing to lose Calvert-Lewin on a free if they are unable to bring in an adequate replacement.

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell has drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements though and as we have consistently reported, Nketiah is admired by Everton.

Everton are big admirers of Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah, 25, has been deemed surplus to requirements by Arsenal and a number of sides are interested in him.

The forward previously agreed personal terms with Marseille and came close to joining the French giants, before the move collapsed due to a gap in valuations.

Nottingham Forest are now considered favourites to sign Nketiah this summer and have already seen one bid rejected for him.

The race isn’t over yet, however, and ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes a deal is there to be done for the Toffees.

“Calvert-Lewin’s future is yet to be decided. Eddie Nketiah could be coming as a replacement, and it could even be some kind of swap deal. It could work,” Wyness said.

“I do expect some movement for Everton up front. They need to refresh things after the first season. There could be a couple of things yet to drop before the deadline.”

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has revealed that Nottingham Forest are ‘confident’ of sealing a deal soon for Nketiah after agreeing personal terms with him.

“Eddie Nketiah has just agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest as talks are advancing to final stages with Arsenal,” Romano posted on X.

“Forest are confident they’ll get it done soon.”

With that in mind, Everton will have to move quickly if they do want to table a swap offer for Nketiah. With Calvert-Lewin ready to leave Merseyside, it could prove to be a good bit of business.

