Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly emerged as a target for Besiktas, who could ‘open talks’ with the England international in January.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with interested overseas suitors from January 1 – just 69 days from now.

Calvert-Lewin is a key player for Everton and Sean Dyche wants to keep him, but as time drags on more and more clubs seem to be registering an interest in the forward.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Besiktas believe there is a possibility of a loan being agreed with Everton, that would see Calvert-Lewin join on a free transfer next summer.

The report claims that Juventus have already held preliminary discussions with Calvert-Lewin’s agents over a potential move, while he is also being monitored by Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Calvert-Lewin wants to ‘show himself’ in a team that is ‘competing for trophies’ and that’s why he’s reportedly ‘open’ to joining Besiktas.

Fotomac claim that if Besiktas get in touch with Everton then a loan deal will be on the cards, but offer no explanation as to why that would be the case.

READ MORE: Dele Alli, Navas, Choupo-Moting and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents

Everton will NOT loan Calvert-Lewin – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Everton have not given up on tying Calvert-Lewin down to a new contract and have already offered him a lucrative new deal.

Contrary to reports, Calvert-Lewin maintains a positive relationship with the Toffees and isn’t actively looking to leave, but is open to evaluating proposals from other clubs.

In any case, Everton are completely against loaning Calvert-Lewin out in January as he is an important player in their squad and it would not benefit them at all.

They could be forced into a sale in January if he doesn’t pen fresh terms and a suitable bid is made but as things stand, sources have made it clear that he won’t be going anywhere as they are planning to re-sign him.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle are admirers of Calvert-Lewin and would be very interested in signing him on a free transfer next summer.

But unlike foreign clubs, the Magpies won’t be able to hold talks with the striker until next summer, so will have to wait until they make their move.

Everton are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group before the end of the year, and the Toffees new owners will no doubt try and convince Calvert-Lewin to stay, too.

The Merseyside club have been through a difficult few years but with new owners and a state of the art stadium on the way, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel.

Friedkin Group plan major Everton review

As previously revealed, the Friedkin Group are planning to conduct a full scale review of the operational running of Everton once they take over.

All aspects of the club will be looked at, including manager Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell, who are both out of contract at the end of the season.

But we understand that Dyche will be given the chance to earn a contract extension by TFG, despite reports claiming the group will look to replace him.

Everton got off to a poor start this season but seem to have turned a corner after going unbeaten in their last four games, and picking up eight points.

Thelwell, on the other hand, did a good job on a tight transfer budget over the summer, with the signing of Iliman Ndiaye particularly seen as an excellent bit of business.

TFG will also want to make sure they keep hold of Everton’s key players, with offers expected for the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Jarrad Branthwaite.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every Premier League club by their wage bill in 2024/25: Man Utd in 2nd, Liverpool fall outside top four

IN FOCUS: How important is Calvert-Lewin to Everton?