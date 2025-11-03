Everton face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light tonight, and TEAMtalk can explain why David Moyes could make TWO big changes to his starting XI as he faces his former club, with an impact on two summer signings predicted.

The clash is a crucial one for the Toffees, who have fallen to 15th place in the Premier League table after suffering back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Tottenham.

But Sunderland must not be taken for granted as Regis Le Bris’ side have been superb at the start of this season, winning five of their nine games so far, leaving them sixth/ seventh and dreaming of European qualification.

Everton probably didn’t deserve to lose to Spurs 3-0 last weekend, but it’s clear that they are lacking a cutting edge in front of goal, and that could be what Moyes looks to address with his team selection this evening.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are the only players who are unavailable due to injury.

TWO Everton changes: Thierno Barry to come in after social media hint?

Jordan Pickford is set to retain his spot between the sticks. He came in for some criticism after failing to deal with a Tottenham corner for one of their goals last weekend, but he is crucial for Everton and has proven time and again that his performances can earn his team crucial points.

Jake O’Brien, who is naturally a centre-back, has been utilised at right-back all season long by Everton and is likely to stay there against Sunderland. Moyes does have the option of playing James Garner at right-back instead but is yet to do that in the Premier League this term, while veteran skipper Seamus Coleman has not started a league game yet in 2025/26.

James Tarkowksi is Everton’s vice-captain and despite his performances not being as solid as supporters are used to this term, it would be a shock for Moyes to drop him from his starting XI.

Michael Keane has arguably been one of the Toffees’ best players this term and has nailed down his starting spot in Branthwaite’s absence. Along with being in solid form in defence he is also a goal threat from set pieces – something Moyes will look to take advantage of today.

Vitaliy Mykolenko remains Everton’s only real left-back option except youngster Adam Aznou, who hasn’t looked ready to start a Premier League game since his switch from Bayern Munich over the summer. I expect Mykolenko to start again.

READ MORE 🔵 Everton set sights on £70m Chelsea star as rival talks ‘definitely’ won’t happen – reports

Idrissa Gana Gueye has shown some signs of fatigue in recent matches but the 36-year-old remains a vital player for Everton due to his ability to break up the game with his tackles and interceptions, so it would be a big call to drop him.

James Garner, as mentioned, has proven himself in the full-back position but his energy in midfield is an asset for Everton. The Garner/ Gueye pairing is likely to be used again, but Merlin Rohl and Tim Iroegbunam are the other options so a change there cannot be ruled out.

Iliman Ndiaye’s exciting displays this term have captured the attention of multiple clubs. He creates lots of chances for Everton and is also the club’s top scorer this season with three Premier League goals so far. He will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Moyes.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who joined from Chelsea in over the summer, has put in some good performances but today could be the day for Charly Alcaraz to replace him in the No 10 position. Alcaraz has started just two Premier League games this term but his pressing abilities and relentless energy can be a real headache for the opposition and he deserves a chance to start.

And the second potential change comes in the striker position, as Thierno Barry could replace Beto to get his first start since Everton’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace a month ago. Barry is yet to score for Everton but showed glimpses of promise when coming off the bench against Spurs. He posted “Ok my turn” on Instagram earlier this week, suggesting he may have been told by Moyes that he will be given a run of starts.

Should he be given the nod, Everton fans will be desperate to see Barry take his chance as Beto has also been struggling for form, notching just one goal so far.

DON’T MISS 🔥 Tottenham star says YES to joining Everton as David Moyes considers stunning January swoop – sources

Everton QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-24