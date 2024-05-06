Everton to replace exit-bound star with Bundesliga magician chased by Newcastle, Crystal Palace

Everton will have to sell players this summer to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s financial rules and Amadou Onana looks likely to be on the move.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs considering an offer for the talented Belgian midfielder.

Everton will likely have to part ways with Onana sooner rather than later, as they need to generate cash before submitting their accounts for this season on June 30.

The 22-year-old has made 28 Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season so his potential departure will leave a void in their squad.

The club’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell has begun looking at potential replacements for Onana and Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl has reportedly emerged as a viable option.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon, who claims that Rohl could be available for a bargain fee in the coming weeks.

“Everton are hoping to sell Amadou Onana for big money to balance their books, possibly picking up a fee in excess of £50million,” Nixon wrote.

“Rohl is similar to Onana in size and style and a player on the rise for both club and country.”

“Rohl would only cost around £12million, a fee that is also attracting Newcastle and Palace who have him on their extended lists of targets.”

Onana out, Rohl in for Everton?

Rohl, 21, is considered to be one of the most promising young midfielders in the Bundesliga.

He has made 24 Bundesliga appearances for Freiburg this season, scoring two goals and making four assists in the process.

Standing at 6ft3, he is similar in size to Onana, who is 6ft4, and can play as a central or attacking midfielder as well as on the right wing, so could provide cover in several areas for Sean Dyche.

Rohl makes an average of 1.7 tackles and 1.7 blocks per game so and effectively protects his team’s defence. He enjoys contributing in attack too though, and makes an average of 1.7 shots on target per match.

He is confident with the ball at his feet and uses his pace to carry the ball into forward positions and is often the focal point for Freiburg’s transitions from defence to attack.

With a reported price tag of just £12m, he could be a bargain addition for Everton. As noted by Nixon, however, the Toffees will face competition from Newcastle and Crystal Palace for his signature.

If Everton do sell Onana this summer, as expected, it is likely that they will come forward with a bid for the Freiburg star.

