Everton to seal record-breaking deal with former Man Utd star

Ashley Young has reportedly told Everton he will accept their offer of a one-year contract extension as he looks to break a club record.

The former England international has enjoyed a glittering career, starting at Watford, and then starring for Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Inter Milan.

It seemed he would bring his stellar stay in football to a close when he helped Inter win Serie A in 2021 but the Stevenage-born player was not done with the sport.

Shortly before his 36th birthday, Young re-signed with Villa in 2021 and went onto play 57 times before joining Everton last summer.

On occasion, the full-back has looked his age playing for the Toffees as more mobile and youthful wingers have got the better of him.

However, over time, he has earned the trust of the club and their fans as Everton comfortably staved off relegation to the Championship, despite being deducted a total of eight points for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

After signing a one-year deal with Sean Dyche’s men last summer, the 38-year-old is close to being a free agent once more as his contract expires at the end of June.

The veteran said contract talks are ongoing with the Merseyside outfit and that is was just a matter of time before a deal was struck.

New deal beckons for Young

He told talkSPORT last week: “My contract runs out at the end of June, but I’ve spoken to the manager and we had a quick conversation about staying for another season. It’s just now down to sorting out the final details to sort out for the next season.”

“When asked if he wanted to stay for another season, he replied: “Yeah I do. I’d love to play as long as possible, whether that’s going to be a one-year deal or two-year deal.

“Whatever everyone offered me, I’m always happy to sign a new contract. I enjoyed my time this season, being there with the players and staff, it’s fantastic, a massive club and I’d love to go back and play another season there.”

While Young may have wanted to stay at Everton for another two years, Football Insider reports the ex-England man has been offered a new one-year deal, with manager Dyche valuing his experience and versatility.

Young – who can play as a full-back, in midfield or on the wings – is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new contract soon.

Veteran nears Everton record

Although much has been made of Everton’s financial problems, a deal with Young – who has made 711 appearances in club football since making his debut for Watford in the 2003/04 season – will not hit the club’s coffers a great deal.

If the former United ace, who made 34 appearances for the Toffees this season, does sign a new deal at Goodison Park, he will be their oldest ever outfield player.

The new season kicks off on August 17, by which time he will be 39 years and 40 days old; 17 days older than current record-holder Richard Gough – who was 39 years and 17 days old when he played his last match for the club back in 2001.