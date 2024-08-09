Everton could sign a new striker if one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto or Neal Maupay leaves this summer and they’ve already drawn up a shortlist of potential targets.

Calvert-Lewin remains the Toffees’ first-choice centre-forward, but he has entered the final 12 months of his contract and negotiations over an extension are proving difficult.

Sean Dyche wants to keep the England international but Everton’s hand could be forced if he doesn’t pen fresh terms before the end of the month.

Beto, meanwhile, has been linked with a shock return to Italy and the Toffees are actively looking to sell Maupay, who’s not part of Dyche’s long-term plans.

This, coupled with the fact that young forward Youssef Chermiti is sidelined with an injury, could mean Everton bring in a new striker.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Everton are considering moves for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

Nketiah, however, looks likely to join Marseille after Arsenal reduced their demands for the 25-year-old.

Almeria star Largie Ramazani is also of interest to the Merseyside club. He can play as a striker, but would more likely be a winger in Dyche’s system.

But according to reports from Italy, Roma star Tammy Abraham could also be an option for Everton this summer.

READ MORE: David Ornstein drops major Arsenal update, with star tipped to leave as Marseille, Everton circle

Everton, Leicester keen on Tammy Abraham

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are pushing to sign Abraham, but they face competition from Everton and Leicester City.

It’s claimed that Milan should ‘beware of surprises from the Premier League’ in their pursuit of the former Chelsea man.

Roma are looking to sell players this summer to fund a squad rebuild under new manager Daniele de Rossi and Abraham has been deemed surplus to requirements by the coach.

He played a key role under former Roma boss Jose Mourinho. His best season in Italy came in 2021/22, when he scored an impressive 27 goals in 53 matches.

But a an ACL injury sustained at the end of the 2022/23 season was a huge blow to Abraham’s progress with Roma.

He scored just one goal when he eventually returned from the injury last season and this makes him a risk for any potential suitors.

The report claims that £25.7m would be required to sign Abraham this summer – meaning Everton would likely have to make at least one sale to be able to afford him.

But the Toffees have been linked with Abraham in previous windows, so he is a name to keep an eye out for if Calvert-Lewin, Beto or Maupay do move on.

DON’T MISS: Conor Gallagher next: Every English player to ever join a La Liga club, one of them LOVES crisps