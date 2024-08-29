Everton transfer at risk of collapse despite medical being booked, with Man Utd flop spied as alternative

Everton could turn to Sofyan Amrabat if they miss out on Orel Mangala

Everton’s move to sign Orel Mangala on loan from Lyon is at risk of collapse as Fiorentina are trying to hijack the deal, according to reports from Italy.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk on Wednesday that the Toffees had booked medical tests for the former Nottingham Forest man as all was thought to have been agreed.

The fact that Lyon owner John Textor has entered a period of exclusivity to take over Everton was thought to have aided the Merseyside club in negotiations.

However, according to reputable Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Fiorentina have made a last-ditch attempt to sign Mangala in a dramatic twist.

Di Marzio claims in his report that Mangala is ‘close’ to joining Everton but the deal is not over the line yet, and Fiorentina ‘want to make an attempt for him.’

They are looking to bring in a replacement for Sofyan Amrabat, who is likely to leave before the transfer deadline following his disappointing loan with Man Utd last season.

The Moroccan international is ready to leave Fiorentina and another loan deal is likely for him. Interestingly, Amrabat is one of the alternative options on Everton’s shortlist should they miss out on Mangala.

Fiorentina could ‘step in’ for Everton target

Di Marzio claims that Mangala is one of several midfield targets on Fiorentina’s shortlist as they eye a replacement for Amrabat.

Their top target is reportedly Dinamo Zagreb star Martin Baturina, and negotiations ‘continue’ behind the scenes for his signing.

There is a lot of competition for the Croatian, but Fiorentina are ‘not giving up’ and the negotiations are ‘alive’ at this stage.

But Fiorentina could ‘step in’ for Mangala if they miss out on Baturina and that is causing some uncertainty behind the scenes at Everton.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Amrabat has been on Everton’s shortlist all summer and a late move could materialise if they do lose out in the race for Mangala.

Everton are expected to be one of the busier clubs in the final two days of the transfer window. According to French outlet L’Equipe, Neal Maupay is set to join Marseille on loan, with an obligation to buy of €4m (£3.4m) included in the agreement.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin too, who has refused a contract extension and has interest from the likes of Man Utd, Newcastle, Chelsea and Brentford.

A new midfielder, winger and striker are all being targeted by Everton but their business relies on player sales and how quickly they are completed.

Mangala remains the most likely new addition but this will be a story to watch in the coming hours as Fiorentina hold talks with the player’s camp.

Everton are also keen on Mangala’s Lyon teammate Ernest Nuamah and have explored a possible loan for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana.

