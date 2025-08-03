Everton are weighing up a move for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer after hitting obstacles in the pursuit of another target.

The Toffees are set for a very busy end to the transfer window as David Moyes looks to strengthen in multiple positions, with centre-midfield being one.

Moyes wants to bring in more competition for the likes of Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner, with other options Tim Iroegbunam and Harrison Armstrong lacking Premier League experience.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Everton have shown interest in Chelsea star Dewsbury-Hall, who could be available for the right price this summer.

The 26-year-old started just two Premier League games last season and after Chelsea have made a slew of new additions this summer, he could see his minutes further limited.

Dewsbury-Hall could therefore look to take on a new challenge this summer, with his eyes set on breaking into the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Everton’s interest in Dewsbury-Hall back in April and the Chelsea star remains under consideration, while another target is proving difficult to get.

Everton receive blow in pursuit of Serie A star

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, formerly of Aston Villa, has also been considered by Everton.

The Brazilian is keen on a return to the Premier League after failing to make a big impact in Serie A, but new reports suggest that Nottingham Forest hold the advantage over the Toffees in the race.

GiveMeSport claim that Everton ‘cannot afford’ Juventus’ asking price, ‘which has recently been lowered to £34.9m (€40m).’

Forest are also in talks with Juventus and Luiz’s entourage, and the report states that the midfielder is being ‘pushed’ to join the Tricky Trees instead.

TEAMtalk understands that it is not a case of Everton not being able to afford Luiz, but it is true that they are reluctant to overpay on targets.

The Toffees’ position has always been that they want to sign Luiz on loan, with an option to buy included in the deal, which isn’t idea for Juve.

Dewsbury-Hall represents an exciting alternative but again, Chelsea are reluctant to let him go cheaply, with a valuation of £30m reportedly in play.

Everton, meanwhile, are also looking to bring in a new winger, with Southampton star Tyler Dibling a top target, while Sevilla right-back Juanlu is also under consideration.

A loan deal for Manchester City ace Jack Grealish remains a possibility, but negotiations are only likely to progress later in the transfer window.

