Everton urged to keep Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid Newcastle interest in out-of-form striker

Everton have been urged not to sell striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January amid his poor form and the speculation surrounding his future.

The England international’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and despite being offered an extension, is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

This has led to multiple European clubs and Newcastle United keeping a close eye on his situation, with a potential free transfer on the cards next summer.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, has scored just two goals in the Premier League this season and has missed the second-most big chances of any player in the division, behind only Ollie Watkins.

Former Everton and Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged the Toffees to keep hold of Calvert-Lewin despite his struggles in front of goal.

“You wouldn’t want to lose someone like Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club, going into the new stadium,” Walcott said on Match of the Day.

“He’s a player where he plays to Everton’s strengths at times, but I think he needs a partner just to help him out.”

Everton told to keep under-fire Calvert-Lewin

Walcott’s MOTD co-pundit Alan Shearer agreed with him, stating that Calvert-Lewin has a difficult task being a lone striker in Sean Dyche’s Everton system.

“I think it’s a lonely role he’s asked to play. Certainly for him now he’s getting a run of games now, there’s not so many injuries.

“His goal record isn’t great – it’s one in four he’s got – but it’s not as if he misses a stack of chances.

“If you’ve got him, you have to play to a specific way. You have to get balls up and you have to get balls into the box, because that’s where he’s a big threat.”

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Everton are desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin and, as mentioned, have offered him a lucrative new deal.

Despite his poor form Calvert-Lewin is vital to the way the Toffees play. We understand that he remains on good terms with the club and isn’t pushing for an exit, but speculation will only increase as we approach the January window.

Calvert-Lewin will be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer next summer with once January arrives, so Everton will hope to get a new contract agreed before then.

We can confirm that Newcastle are interested in the forward and Juventus have also been linked. At this stage, all the power is in Calvert-Lewin’s hands in determining his future.

Pending Everton owners set to back Sean Dyche – sources

Everton, meanwhile, are set to enter an exciting new era, with The Friedkin Group set to take over the club by the end of December, if all goes smoothly.

There has been speculation that TFG, who also own Italian giants AS Roma, could look to replace Dyche, who is out of contract at the end of the season, when they take charge.

However, we understand that they intend to give the manager a chance to earn a new contract and are not planning to sack him any time soon.

That could change if Everton’s form dips but after a poor start to the season they have turned things around and are now unbeaten in their last five matches.

TFG are planning a full scale review of the operational running of the club and those behind the scenes at Everton hope that they will be able to reinforce the squad with new signings in January, but will have to be mindful of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) before they splash the cash on transfers.

Tying Calvert-Lewin down to a new deal is no doubt also on their list and there is a hope that he could be convinced to do so, with the new owners on the way and Everton set to enter a spectacular new stadium next season.

IN FOCUS: Calvert-Lewin’s importance to Everton