Everton will be active in the final weeks of the transfer window and TEAMtalk can reveal some of the Toffees’ targets for the striker and midfield positions.

We understand that a new midfielder is Sean Dyche’s priority and as we have consistently reported, Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips is one player he’s very keen on.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Everton held talks with Man City in the last few days about a potential move for the England international.

After failing to find a buyer for Phillips so far, the Cityzens are now more open to sanctioning another loan for him this season. This is good news for Everton, who want to sign him on loan, with an option to buy included in the deal.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste – whose move to Brentford has reportedly collapsed – is another target for the Toffees.

Everton have already signed Jesper Lindstrom on loan from Napoli this summer and have a good relationship with the Italian club. Cajuste, 25, can play as a defensive midfielder or in a number six role and would be an ideal replacement for Amadou Onana.

Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso is another player of interest to Everton. The 22-year-old United States international’s preference is to stay with Betis for another season, but an exit late in the transfer window is possible, according to TEAMtalk sources.

We understand that the Merseyside club have also been in contact with Juventus over potential moves for Weston McKennie and former Liverpool player Arthur Melo.

Everton are expected to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes and these are five names for supporters to keep an eye on.

Everton offered Borussia Dortmund striker

Everton have also drawn up a shortlist of centre-forward targets should they lose one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto or Neal Maupay this summer.

Calvert-Lewin remains the Toffees first-choice striker but his future is uncertain. He has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Goodison Park and Manchester United, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have all shown an interest in him.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is ‘gradually climbing their shortlist of targets’ and Everton could make a bid for him if Calvert-Lewin is sold.

Arsenal, however, are standing firm of their price tag of roughly £30m and therefore, Dyche’s side have alternatives in mind.

As we previously revealed, Almeria’s Largie Ramazani is another option for Everton and would be much cheaper than Nketiah, with a valuation of around £6m.

Ramazani’s contract expires next summer and Almeria don’t want to lose him on a free transfer. The 23-year-old, who can play as a winger or striker, is ready to leave the Spanish club after they were relegated from LaLiga.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko has been offered to Everton by his entourage. Although, there is yet to be any developments on that front after first contact.

The 19-year-old was expected to join Marseille this summer but that move is now close to collapse. He has interest from clubs in LaLiga, so Everton would have to move quickly to get a deal done.

While Everton are doing their due diligence on striker targets, bringing in a new forward likely hinges upon whether Calvert-Lewin leaves Everton.

