Exclusive: Everton fight off several suitors to tie highly-rated striker down to new long-term contract

Everton striker Francis Okoronkwo has signed a new deal at Goodison Park to pledge his long-term future to the club, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Okornkwo’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024, but the Toffees have moved to tie him down to a new long-term contract on Merseyside.

A number of clubs were understood to be monitoring Okoronkwo’s contract situation at Everton hoping to prise him away from Goodison.

The Merseysiders are expected to confirm Okornkwo’s new contract before the end of the month. and the news will come as a huge boost to everyone connected to the club.

The 19-year-old is highly regarded within the corridors of power at Goodison after joining from Sunderland in a deal worth around £1million in 2021.

Okoronkwo has yet to make his first-team debut for Everton, but he has been a regular in the club’s Under-21s side for the last 18 months.

The versatile forward has scored two goals and provided one assist in eight Premier League two outings after registering eight goals and six assists last season.

Okoronkwo has been part of first-team matchday squads and he will be hoping to break into Sean Dyche’s first-team plans before the end of the season.

Dyche is also known to be on the hunt for more forward additions to provide more competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto, while Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma are currently only on loan.

Everton tracking Swiss starlet

Indeed, the Toffees are tracking the progress of Borussia Monchengladbach prospect Winsley Boteli, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider has reported that the club have been scouting Boteli who is a Switzerland Under-18 international.

He is currently developing with the Borussia Monchengladbach Under-19 team, for whom he has scored an impressive 12 goals in just 10 league games so far this season.

Since he is still only 17 years of age, the fact he is playing at a higher level – and excelling – suggests his potential is high.

✨ Ones To Watch ✨ Profiling the #EFCU21 squad. First up: Francis Okoronkwo. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6i5eZRGmcl — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) September 19, 2023

On Monday morning, Romano revealed on X that Everton are ‘keeping [a] close eye’ on Boteli. After he was snapped up by a new agent, interest in the striker has been intensifying.

Indeed, other than Everton, Romano claims Juventus are showing similar interest. Both clubs have been deploying scouts to see how the teenager is progressing in Germany.

Dyche’s men are back in action on Saturday when they head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

