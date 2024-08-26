Everton have held talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for striker David Datro Fofana as the Toffees look to move on Neal Maupay, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Sean Dyche has hinted that it will be a quiet final week of the transfer window for Everton but we understand that work is being done on deals behind the scenes.

Loans are preferable for Everton due to their financial situation. They are actively looking to sell some players though, so their position could be strengthened this week.

As previously reported, Everton want to sell out-of-favour striker Maupay and Marseille are pursuing a deal for the French forward.

The 28-year-old, who is yet to feature this season, is keen to join up with Roberto de Zerbi at Marseille. Brentford have also shown interest in signing Maupay for a third time.

Everton are also at risk of losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final days of the window, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Dyche is desperate to keep the England international but Everton could be forced into accepting a bid to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Newcastle and Manchester United are both keeping tabs on Calvert-Lewin’s situation, as well as other sides in the Premier League.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Calvert-Lewin WANTS to join Newcastle after refusing a contract extension, but whether the Magpies can agree on a fee with Everton remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Everton boss Sean Dyche a ‘dead man walking’ as sack talk intensifies; crucial 48 hours ahead

Everton eye David Datro Fofana swoop

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell has drawn up a shortlist of striker targets amid the uncertainty surrounding Maupay and Calvert-Lewin.

As previously reported, Chelsea’s Armando Broja has been on the Toffees’ radar for some time and he could still make a switch to Goodison Park after a move to Ipswich Town collapsed.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Broja isn’t sold on the prospect of joining Everton and now the Toffees could turn to another Chelsea forward instead.

Sources close to the London club suggest that Everton have held talks over a potential deal for Fofana, who Chelsea are willing to loan out this summer.

The Ivorian international spent the second half of last season on loan with Burnley, where he scored four goals in 15 Premier League appearances.

Fofana is highly regarded in the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge and therefore Chelsea are unlikely to include an option or obligation to buy in any loan this season.

But a straight loan to Everton could materialise in the final days of the window, with 21-year-old Fofana keen to get more experience in the Premier League.

He is a player for Toffees fans to watch in the next few days, especially if Maupay or Calvert-Lewin depart.

Talks are not advanced at this stage, however, and other clubs in the Premier League and around Europe are also interested in loaning Fofana.

DON’T MISS: How Ilkay Gundogan fits back in at Man City after securing Pep Guardiola reunion