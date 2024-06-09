Exclusive: Everton line up deal for perfect Amadou Onana replacement after Sean Dyche demand

Everton are plotting a move to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi on a free transfer this summer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 27-year-old’s contract at the King Power Stadium will expire at the end of this month and we understand a number of clubs are eyeing him.

Ndidi played a key role in helping Leicester win promotion back to the Premier League this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Leicester are keen to keep hold of Ndidi as they prepare for the Premier League campaign following promotion but are aware of the growing interest in the Nigerian international as he is one of the best free agents set to be available on the market.

Everton are scouring the transfer market for free agents due to their precarious position regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and Ndidi figures highly on their wanted list.

As we have consistently reported, much of the Toffees’ transfer business will be limited to free deals and loans as they aim to balance the books.

Onana out, Ndidi in for Everton?

It’s likely Everton will also have to make one big sale before submitting their accounts on June 30th – with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana targeted by top clubs.

Sean Dyche is keen to strengthen his side’s midfield engine room this summer and he is a big admirer of Ndidi who has made over 190 appearances in the Premier League.

Ndidi also made 32 appearances in the Foxes’ Championship title-winning campaign and scored four goals and made five assists in the process.

Everton’s need for a new midfielder will become more pressing if Onana is lured away from Goodison Park in the coming months amid interest from Arsenal and others.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Ndidi is viewed as the ideal replacement for the Belgian international, especially given Everton’s financial situation.

The Toffees’ director of football Kevin Thelwell is working on putting together an offer for the Leicester man following Dyche’s request to sign him.

TEAMtalk understands Spanish duo Sevilla and Real Sociedad are also weighing up free transfer moves for Ndidi and could rival Everton for his signature, while other Premier League sides may yet come forward with an offer.

