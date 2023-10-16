Exclusive: Everton plotting move for bargain Brazilian attacker as recruitment overhaul begins

Everton are changing how the club run player recruitment and are building a new network of scouts and analysts stretching beyond Europe, with South America one key target area, as prospective new owners 777 Partners prepare to take over.

The club, as per standard practice, have an extensive list of possible recruitment targets who could come in and help strengthen the current squad. One player on the list is Corinthians winger Wesley Gassova and sources say he is open to a move to the Premier League side.

The 18-year-old has been very impressive in his debut season in Brazil and the Toffees are not alone in their interest in the forward.

Some reports have suggested a deal is already being discussed to take him away from Corinthians, however, TEAMtalk sources state this is not the case. He is not only admired by English clubs but also being looked at by teams in Spain and Portugal with FC Porto travelling to watch him on multiple occasions.

There are likely to be many good offers on the table for the teenager and a move to Goodison could be difficult for Everton to pull off.

Wesley signed a new deal in August 2023, running until 2027, with Corinthians keen to tie him down to a deal worthy of a first-team player.

Salaries in Brazil’s top division do not match up to the riches of the Premier League, meaning Everton have a trump card in any potential negotiations.

Sources have pointed to the presence of European release clause in his new deal that could see the youngster leave for as little as £10million and there have been similar clauses in the contracts of recent Brazilian exports.

This would be helpful to Everton who are restrained when it comes to spending. Despite the imminent takeover from 777, they will have to be careful when they attack upcoming transfer windows.

Any expectation of the club splashing the cash over the next few months would be unwise as the club look to strengthen their financial position and wriggle out the hold of FFP and Premier League regulations.

The club are keen to look further afield for talent and are making inroads in setting up networks across the globe. Their new owners also own Vasco da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A and will seek to make the most of contacts they have in the country.

Everton eyeing up talents for the future

Wesley is not the only young talent who is catching the eye of Everton chiefs who are eyeing up potential reinforcements after losing four first-team players this summer. Although the Toffees brought in five new signings to combat the losses, the door has not closed on further arrivals particularly with the new ownership.

Sean Dyche’s side have reportedly begun initial contact with Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremberg over the potential signing of attacking midfielder Can Uzun. Everton chiefs have expressed their interest in landing the 17-year-old and are awaiting a response from the German outfit.

The attacking midfielder’s current deal at Nuremberg runs until 2026 after moving up from their under-19s side this summer. Uzun has made ten first team appearances so far this season, netting seven goals and offering up two assists in those outings. The youngster has also started over half of those matches and has been utilised in midfield, on the right wing and up front.

Uzun’s form so far this season has caught the eye of Everton scouts but they are not alone in their interest. Portuguese side Benfica have also made the German club aware that they too are keeping tabs on the attacker’s situation.

