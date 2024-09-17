Everton have been linked with Nick Pope as a potential replacement for Jordan Pickford

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has received criticism recently, but TEAMtalk understands reports that the Toffees are eyeing a replacement are wide of the mark.

The Toffees have lost all four Premier League games so far and conceded 13 goals in the process, making them statistically the weakest team defensively in the division.

Everton sit dead last of the league table and their displays are in stark contrast to last term, when they had the fourth-best defensive record.

The Mirror claims that Sean Dyche is considering signing Newcastle shot-stopper Nick Pope in January to replace Pickford following the former Sunderland man’s poor displays.

They also cite a separate claim that Everton could drop Pickford from the starting XI after his recent performances and hand back-up goalkeeper Joao Virginia a run in the first team.

Dyche has worked with Pope before during their time together at Burnley and it’s suggested that Newcastle could consider selling him if they can sign a replacement.

The Magpies made a £16m for Burnley’s James Trafford in the summer window, which was rejected, and it’s understood that they could make another attempt for him.

Trafford has impressed for Burnley in the Championship this season and a number of clubs are reported to be keeping tabs on his situation.

TRANSFER RUMOURS: Chelsea tipped to sell Cole Palmer in £100m deal as Paul Merson reacts to wild Man Utd transfer theory

Everton have no plans to replace Jordan Pickford

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that while Pickford hasn’t been at his best so far this season, he is still viewed as one of Everton’s most important players by Dyche and the claims that the Toffees could sign a replacement are wide of the mark.

Virginia may well be handed a start against Southampton in the League Cup on Tuesday, but Dyche has given the 24-year-old opportunities in the cup before, so this is nothing new.

TEAMtalk understands that while Dyche is an admirer of Pope, Everton have no plans to sign him in January, contrary to the Mirror’s report.

The 32-year-old is still Newcastle’s number one between the sticks and in any case the Toffees are unable to afford him without player sales.

Everton won’t be able to splash the cash until they are taken over by a new owner. John Textor is confident of completing a take over, while Bloomberg claim that The Friedkin Group, who are the owners of Roma, have reignited their interest in purchasing the Merseyside club.

Until a take over is completed, we understand that Everton will only be able to spend money that they generate from selling players.

Calvert-Lewin could leave the Toffees in January

Jarrad Branthwaite was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer but Everton stood firm on their £75m price tag and that put the Red Devils off.

Man Utd remain interested in the once-capped England international but sources close to Everton say that Dyche’s team will not budge on their valuation.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave Everton in January though amid reported interest from Tottenham and other clubs in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old striker’s contract at Goodison Park is set to expire at the end of this season and we understand that he has so far ‘refused’ all offers of a contract extension despite Everton offering him an improved wage.

Everton, therefore, could be forced into a cut-price sale of Calvert-Lewin as they try to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

He has scored two goals and made one assist in four Premier League games so far this term and will hope to continue that form and attract the interest of top Premier League clubs.

Pickford remains a vital player for Everton

Pickford is under contract with Everton until 2027. He and his family are settled in Merseyside and he has no desire to leave the club.

Despite making a couple blunders this season he is still very well-regarded at Everton and has played a pivotal role in keeping them in the Premier League over the past three campaigns.

Despite the media narrative often being negative towards Pickford, his positive performances for the Toffees far outweigh his negative ones and he often makes brilliant saves.

Pickford is still England’s number one, too. He kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last term, the second-most of any goalkeeper, behind Arsenal’s David Raya.

If Pickford is left out of Everton’s cup fixture against Southampton on Tuesday we fully expect him to be back in the starting line-up when they face Leicester City on Saturday.

DON’T MISS: Angel Gomes among eight exciting Ligue 1 stars out of contract in 2025