Exclusive: Everton takeover by 777 Partners on brink of collapse as other suitors ready offers

Everton's takeover by 777 Partners is at risk of collapse

777 Partners have been attempting to complete a takeover of Everton for several months but TEAMtalk sources say it is in danger of collapse.

777 Partners have provided Everton with over £200m in loans to stave off a funding crisis and say they remain committed to completing the takeover.

The Toffees’ majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has held meetings with the American firm in London to determine the best course of action for the club.

This comes after the Everton Shareholders’ Association called on Moshiri to end the “farce” of the drawn-out takeover saga and to recognise that 777 Partners are not fit owners of the Merseyside club.

Senior figures at Everton are “seriously concerned” with the delays amid reports that 777 have been named in 16 lawsuits over claims of unpaid debts of £100m.

Sources have also informed us that Media and Communications group Teneo who were representing 777 have now severed ties with them.

We have also been informed that another club owned by 777 – Standard Liege – “have no money” and will only be able to pay their player’s salaries at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk can confirm that multiple interested parties are waiting in the wings to purchase Everton should Moshiri opt out of the deal.

We understand that former LA Dodgers General Manager Kevin Malone is leading a consortium with an interest in the Merseyside club.

Malone is not the only other interested party and sources say that other potential buyers will come to the fore should Moshiri call time on 777’s potential takeover.

Everton fans demand Moshiri cuts ties with 777 Partners

Everton are well aware of the need to resolve the takeover debacle situation as soon as possible.

They are expected to reach a decision on whether to proceed with 777 before their last home match of the season, which comes against Sheffield United on Saturday, as per journalist Alan Myers.

Everton’s independent Fan Advisory Board released the following statement on Wednesday, voicing the supporters’ concerns.

“The FAB demands that Farhad Moshiri recognises that now is the time for other bidders to be offered the opportunity to acquire Everton football club.

“777 – recognise that your inability to bring the funding necessary to consummate the original deal and the growing reputational damage you are incurring with lawsuit after lawsuit makes you unsuitable owners of EFC, and

“The Premier League – recognise that it is time for you to live up to your responsibilities (as defined by the Owners’ and Directors’ test in your own rule book) by rejecting 777 Partners in order to allow discussions with more suitable owners of our once great club.”

