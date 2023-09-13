Sources: Everton set for huge financial hit as advanced talks begin over Fenerbahce sale

Everton are prepared to sell Andre Gomes to Fenerbahce for as little as £5million before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday, TEAMtalk understands.

Fenerbahce are eager to add Portuguese midfielder Gomes to their squad before the transfer deadline and sources have told TEAMtalk that discussions between the two clubs are now advanced.

The potential sale of Gomes would represent a massive loss for Everton as they signed him from Barcelona in a permanent deal worth £22m in summer 2019. That came after the player impressed while on loan at Goodison Park the previous season.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is happy to let Gomes leave as he wants to trim the squad and help balance the books on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Everton and the club are happy to offload him rather than risk allowing him to run down his deal before leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Gomes spent last season on loan with Lille in France. He featured 27 times for the Ligue 1 side, scoring three goals and creating two in that time.

Gomes has made 100 appearances for Everton overall, scoring two goals and notching seven assists in the process, but he has found himself out of favour at Goodison Park in the last 18 months.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Everton are battling Prem rivals Crystal Palace, Wolves and Sheffield United for the capture of a free-agent midfielder.