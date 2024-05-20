TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Everton are ready to offer Luton striker Elijah Adebayo the chance to stay in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards’ side are bracing themselves for offers for a number of their key players, including Adebayo, this summer in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League.

The 6ft5 hit-man has proved a real handful for Premier League defenders this season, scoring 10 goals in 27 outings in the Premier League.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is a big admirer of the 26-year-old and TEAMtalk sources say he sees him as a key addition to his plans at Goodison Park.

Dyche is determined to add more firepower to his side for next season and feels Adebayo’s attributes would make him a perfect foil in his team.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come back into form in recent weeks but he could certainly do with some more competition in the target man role.

Striking reinforcements is a priority for Everton, with the Toffees the second-lowest scorers in the league with only basement boys Sheffield United scoring less than them.

Adebayo could only have impressed Dyche with a superb equaliser in the 1-1 draw between the sides at Kenilworth Road.

READ MORE: Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace plot Leicester raid as Foxes prepare for points deduction

Sean Dyche wants more firepower at Everton

Everton are expected to step up negotiations with Calvert-Lewin in the coming weeks as they try to extend his contract, with his current deal to expire in 12 months.

Beto, who the Toffees signed from Udinese last summer, has shown flashes of good form this term but Dyche wants another striker to compete with Calvert-Lewin.

Hot prospect Youssef Chermiti, 19, is very well thought of at Everton but he would likely benefit from a loan away from Merseyside in order to play consistent minutes.

Signing Adebayo would allow Dyche to sanction a loan exit for Chermiti and take some pressure off Calvert-Lewin and Beto as his team’s main talismen.

EXCLUSIVE: Wolves to beat Everton, Leeds in striker chase as 27y/o star agrees to move

Everton must be shrewd in the summer window, however, and their first port of call is selling players in order to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

One big exit is expected before the club must submit their accounts for this season on June 30th, with centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Amadou Onana the players most in demand.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been linked with an exit amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, but TEAMtalk sources say he is very happy at Goodison Park and a departure is unlikely for him at this stage.

Everton are poised to step up their pursuit of Adebayo once they have generated some much-needed cash from player sales