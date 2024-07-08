Exclusive: Everton confident of completing deal for electric forward, with agreement struck amid hefty rival interest

Everton are moving towards the signing of Jaden Philogene

Everton are confident that they have beaten Crystal Palace to the signing of Jaden Philogene after striking an agreement with Hull, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Philogene was in electric form in the Championship for Hull last season. He scored some crazy goals on the way to a tally of 12, alongside six assists for the Yorkshire outfit.

That he was one of the league’s best was noted by a lot of big clubs. Manchester United and Barcelona are among the huge names to have been linked with him of late.

But it seems Philogene is most likely to take his next step on the ladder a little lower before making it up to the top rungs.

Crystal Palace and Everton are also in the mix for him, and the former lodged a concrete offer for the winger of late, as per TEAMtalk sources.

At the same time, the Toffees sent him a contract proposal.

And now, TEAMtalk can confirm that Philogene has given very positive signs that he’d like to join them.

Hull are also on side with Everton’s plans.

DON’T MISS: The 10 best bargains in Premier League history: Legendary Man Utd stars, Arsenal icon, Everton skipper…

Everton reach agreement with Hull

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources state that the Toffees have come to an agreement with the Championship outfit over the move.

It stunts Palace’s plans for the signing of the winger.

Everton remain aware of competition from the London-based outfit.

However, they are now confident that they have got Philogene.

As such, his future could be decided very soon, and he might well get his wish of playing in the Premier League again, after a handful of games for Aston Villa before his Hull move.

Given how he played in the Championship last season, he is deserving of a move back to the top level as a starter.

READ MORE: One player from each of the Championship’s 10 best clubs destined for Premier League transfers