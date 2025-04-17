Exclusive: Everton rivalling Inter for Serie A forward as maximum price tag revealed

Everton are ready to provide Inter Milan with competition for the signing of Albert Gudmundsson, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina from Genoa, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Everton are set for a new era at their wonderful new stadium and due to the excellent form under David Moyes they are now safe in the Premier League. The Merseyside club have started making plans for next season and are identifying targets who they could attract this summer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Toffees are tracking forward Gudmundsson. Fiorentina have been very impressed with his form and have an option to buy. However, it is yet to be decided if they will pursue that option.

Fiorentina paid Genoa an initial loan fee of £5million for Gudmundsson, while they can sign him permanently for £14m plus an extra £3m in add-ons this summer.

Fiorentina have not informed Genoa if they will press ahead with the deal but they are now under pressure as Everton are also keen on the 27-year-old, who mainly plays as a second striker/No 10.

His price point will likely rise to no more than £20m if Fiorentina don’t go for the deal, making him a very affordable option for the likes of Everton who are looking to add more talent to their front line. However, the biggest threat may come from Inter Milan who still hold interest in the Icelandic international.

Inter have previously weighed up a move for Gudmundsson and sources state that the Italian giants remain in the mix and could launch a swoop this summer, especially given his considerably low fee. He has proven himself in Serie A this season and that has been an audition that Inter have taken note of.

Everton transfers: Striker shortlist drawn up

Everton are set for a big summer. Not only are new owners in the door, but there are plans to push the club up the Premier League next season and the window could be very busy for the side.

Moyes is in need of attacking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract is running down while Armando Broja is poised to return to parent club Chelsea.

Everton have identified Gudmundsson as someone who can bolster their attack, while they are also sounding out options in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Everton are in the mix for a highly rated English goalscorer, though Manchester United are pushing to land him first.

Everton are also poised to reignite their interest in a West Ham United striker.

Albert Gudmundsson profile: Story so far, strengths, style of play

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Reykjavik in 1997, Gudmundsson is the son of a former Iceland international forward, Gudmundur Benediktsson. His mother, Kristbjorg Helga Ingadottir, was a footballer too, but not at international level.

Gudmundsson began his career in the Netherlands, finishing his development with the PSV academy before making 12 appearances for their first team. He had been prolific for their reserves, but never scored for them in the Eredivisie.

In 2018, he moved to AZ, where he would spend three-and-a-half seasons. In Alkmaar, he honed his talents and scored 24 goals from 98 games.

A move to Italy followed in January 2022, but he suffered relegation from Serie A with Genoa by the end of the season. Nevertheless, he stuck around to help them win promotion back from Serie B.

Gudmundsson hit his stride last season with 16 goals from 37 games, which earned him a move to Fiorentina on loan for the 2024-25 season.

Taking the number 10 shirt, Gudmundsson has dealt with some injury issues since his loan switch, but has inflicted damage on some heavy-hitting opponents with goals against the likes of Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus – as well as his parent club!

A versatile forward, Gudmundsson has spent the majority of this season playing in a central attacking midfield role, often pushing up to support the main striker, which has usually been former Everton forward Moise Kean.

In the past, he has been able to play as a left winger as well, especially when he was in Serie B, but he causes more danger centrally and he’s made the most of that in recent seasons.

His dead-ball technique makes him dangerous at creating from set pieces or scoring penalties, while he can also set up chances well by providing passes in open play.

The trouble opposition defenders have with him, though, is that he’s just as capable of driving into the box and shooting powerfully.

He isn’t the best in the air, but when he takes responsibility for set pieces, for example, it doesn’t matter too much.

And at the age of 27, he has been living up to how he should be functioning during what many people class as a player’s prime years.

That’s not just because of his attacking ability, though. At the time of writing, he ranks in the 95th percentile of Serie A forwards this season for interceptions and the 99th for touches in the defensive third. Gudmundsson does not shy away from his duties.

While not a complete player, there are a lot of aspects to his game and ways in which Gudmundsson could fit into a team.

QUIZ: Higher or lower?