Exclusive: Everton star offered final opportunity to stay, with Newcastle prompting tough decision

Everton are pursuing contract talks with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in the hopes they can stop the Englishman from leaving the club for nothing, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Everton have had a tough start to the season but are still working behind the scenes to build for the future under new ownership and for life in a new stadium.

They are also keen to build a side who are capable for challenging for European spots in the future and that will mean tying down some of their stars who are close to the end of their deals.

One of those is striker Calvert-Lewin, who has been subject to much speculation and is wanted by multiple Premier League sides, is in the last year of his deal and will be able to negotiate terms with clubs from January.

Some have stated that he has decided to leave the club but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton are pushing on with contract talks and those are now ongoing. The opportunity to stay at the club is on the table and a contract offer has been placed.

There is the opportunity for Calvert-Lewin to evaluate his options as he has suitors in England and around Europe, with sources also stating he has a very strong opportunity in Germany.

Newcastle still want Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has been subject to interest from Newcastle United who see him as a great addition to the squad and someone who can add another option to their attack. TEAMtalk understands that there is still interest from the Magpies and they would be open to securing the Englishman.

The move to Eddie Howe’s side is of interest to the striker, however he would be playing second fiddle to start striker Alexander Isak and would have to accept limited game time.

His fitness and recent injury record would suggest that he would perhaps accept a role on the bench for an opportunity at a top side.

Calvert-Lewin loves Everton and has nothing but strong relations with the club, the 27-year-old has been at the club for eight years and has not been pushing to leave or acting out in a bid to get a move.

Everton hopeful of keeping stars

It is not just Calvert-Lewin who the Toffees are eager to see stay.

TEAMtalk sources have also revealed that reports of the club wanting to replace Jordan Pickford are wide of the mark, with the goalkeeper viewed as one of the most important players at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, they will want to do their all to keep centre-back star Jarrad Branthwaite on the books. However, he is being courted by Real Madrid, with the European giants following on from interest at Manchester United.

The Toffees are also backing Sean Dyche to turn things around, despite a poor start to the season seeing his side dead bottom of the table, with four losses in as many games.

Calver-Lewin a modern day Everton star

Everton have only seen four players surpass 50 goals in the Premier League, and Calvert-Lewin is on that list.

He is joined by Tim Cahill for third place, with both men having netted 56 goals in the top flight for the Toffees.

Two of Calvert-Lewin’s goals have come this season, despite Everton having lost every game so far.

He is also only four goals behind Duncan Ferguson (60) and eight shy of Romelu Lukaku (68) so it is conceivable that with his current form, he could reach the summit by the end of the campaign, with the chance to either go further next season, or leave things there and head elsewhere.