Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a free agent since leaving Everton on June 1, when his contract expired, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that he is now on the verge of joining a new club.

The 32-year-old midfielder played a key role in helping the Toffees avoid relegation in recent seasons, most notably his goal against Bournemouth in the final game of the 2022/23 campaign, which saved the club from the drop.

Doucoure continued to play a key role for Everton last season, making 17 appearances and notching three goals and two assists after David Moyes’ reappointment as manager in January.

Everton were open to keeping Doucoure for another season, but offered him significantly less than the £130,000 per week wage he was earning at the time to extend his deal.

Moyes confirmed as much in a press conference in May, stating: “I think he’s been a great servant to the club, he’s done a great job over many years here.

“We made him an offer and he’s got a better one to go elsewhere. So, from that point of view, we have to live with that.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure in talks for Saudi switch

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Doucoure is now in talks to join Saudi Pro League club NEOM SC.

NEOM secured promotion from Saudi’s second division last term, and they are now looking to add some big names to their squad ahead of the coming campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that Doucoure is in talks to sign a two-and-a-half year deal with NEOM, on lucrative wages. They view Doucoure as an experienced option to add to their midfield.

The plan is for French-born Mali international Doucoure to join alongside other new French-speaking signings – former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and youngster Amadou Kone.

Ex-West Ham star Said Benrahma has also joined NEOM on a permanent deal following a loan spell with the club last season.

The move isn’t finalised yet, talks are advancing for Doucoure to become NEOM’s newest big addition.

