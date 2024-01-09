Everton exit accelerates as agent confirms star’s talks with seven-time league champions

Everton look set to lose a loanee during the January transfer window, as his agent has confirmed talks are underway over a different move.

Everton currently sit 17th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone after 20 matches. They have won eight of those games but have been dragged down the table due to a 10-point deduction following breaches of finances rules.

Manager Sean Dyche has done brilliantly to rally both the team and their fans since the points deduction arrived on November 17. Indeed, the Toffees have since managed to beat the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, going on a four-match league winning streak between December 2 and 16.

Everton have since lost three league games in a row, against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. But Dyche will still be confident that he can complete another relegation miracle and help the Merseyside club maintain their top-flight status.

One player who has struggled to make a significant impact for Everton this season is Arnaut Danjuma. The centre-forward, who can also operate as a winger on either flank, has netted two goals in 17 appearances so far. He has failed to build up a good run of form as only four of his 12 league outings have lasted longer than half an hour.

Danjuma, who is on loan at Goodison Park from Villarreal, is behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto in the striker pecking order. And when it comes to playing out wide, Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil are Dyche’s preferred options.

With McNeil picking up a serious-looking injury against Crystal Palace, Danjuma could now be given an extended run in the starting eleven by Dyche. But it does not look like the Dutchman is willing to wait for that opportunity.

Recent reports have suggested negotiations are ongoing in the background as Lyon try to take him to Ligue 1. And Danjuma’s agent, Michael-Moses Jarman, has now appeared on talkSPORT to provide an insight into the situation.

‘Conversations ongoing’ between Everton loanee and Lyon

He has confirmed that Danjuma is getting closer to joining Lyon, who have been crowned French champions on seven occasions in the past.

“There are conversations ongoing. He’s happy, he’s settled at Everton, we’ve got a contract with Everton, so it’s only respectful that that’s where the conversation stands,” the representative said (via Goodison News).

“But he’s not getting his minutes at the moment under Mr Dyche, and what’s best for his career is to play football.

“There has been interest and conversations are ongoing with Olympique Lyonnais, it’s been reported in the media so I’ll confirm it. It’ll be an interesting three weeks.”

It is unclear whether Everton have a say in Danjuma’s future, or whether the decision ultimately rests with his parent club Villarreal. The Spanish outfit will want him playing as much as possible to help them pick up more money when potentially selling him in the summer.

Should the 26-year-old leave Everton in the coming weeks, then this would represent the second time Everton have been left frustrated with him. Last January, Everton came extremely close to signing him on loan, only to be beaten to the punch by Tottenham. Everton then had to wait another six months before actually managing to sign Danjuma.

