Everton have reportedly registered an interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion right-back Tariq Lamptey, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

The Toffees are set to be taken over by The Friedkin Group, who also own Roma, by the end of the year, and their arrival could facilitate some much needed transfer business.

However, due to Everton’s recent run-ins with the Premier League over breaches of their profit and sustainability rules (PSR) they need to be careful with their spending.

According to AfricaFoot, Everton are one of several Premier League sides to have ‘expressed a desire’ to sign Lamptey at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old right-back’s current deal with Brighton is set to expire in June and has no intention of signing an extension as he ‘desires to leave.’

The report claims that Lamptey ‘would welcome a new challenge away from the Amex Stadium, and clubs in England are starting to take note of his potential availability.’

However, Everton and other Prem clubs will face competition for his signature, with Juventus also keen on him. It’s suggested that Brighton ‘could let Lamptey leave in January,’ rather than lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Friedkin Group plan Everton assessment

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that The Friedkin Group will do a full assessment of the Everton squad once they take control of the club.

There is plenty of work to be done, with eight first team players including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane and Idrissa Gana Gueye out of contract next summer.

TFG will decide whether to offer certain players extensions and who to sell in January and next summer, while those behind the scenes at Everton hope they will be given financial backing to sign targets.

Right-back is certainly an area Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell will be looking to improve. Ashley Young, 39, and Seamus Coleman, 36, are coming to the end of their careers and need replacing, while Sean Dyche doesn’t seem convinced by Nathan Patterson.

Lamptey has plenty of Premier League experience. He has been with Brighton since 2020 and has made 106 appearances for them so far.

Lamptey can also play as a left-back when required and has done so for Brighton on multiple occasions. This would be useful for Everton who currently have just Vitalii Mykolenko as their natural left-back option.

However, new Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler doesn’t seem convinced by the defender. Lamptey has played just 10 minutes of league football so far this season, hence why he’s reportedly desperate to leave.

Free transfers are ideal for Everton due to their current PSR situation and therefore, it would be a surprise to see them move for Lamptey if he is available next summer. Whether they submit a bid for him in January, however, is unclear at this stage.

