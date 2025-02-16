Everton have shortlisted Burnley star Maxime Esteve and could pursue a move for the talented centre-back in the summer, according to a report.

The Toffees have been through an incredibly turbulent few years but David Moyes has turned things around incredibly well since his reappointment.

Moyes has picked up 13 points since returning to Goodison Park – with no team having secured more in that time (Arsenal are also on 13).

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell has been fairly open about the fact that Everton are planning a big summer window, and journalist Alan Nixon claims a swoop for Esteve is under consideration.

Esteve has been very impressive in the Championship this season and is a key reason why Burnley have gone on an incredible run of 11 games without conceding a goal – a new record for the division.

Tottenham had a deadline-day bid rejected for Esteve in January and now Nixon claims Everton are considering a move, but it’ll cost them ‘£30m-plus.’

Nixon suggests that Esteve could be signed as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, as he thinks the Toffees may need to sell him for financial reasons – although this is not our understanding at TEAMtalk.

READ MORE: Stay or go? The 12 Everton stars who could leave assessed as Moyes mulls over fates

Everton won’t be forced into Branthwaite sale – sources

Everton may well look to sign a new centre-back in the summer but to replace Michael Keane rather than Branthwaite. Keane has struggled for consistent minutes this season and is out of contract in the summer.

The idea that Everton could be pressured to part ways with Branthwaite for financial reasons also doesn’t tally with our information. They have just been taken over by The Friedkin Group, and the belief behind the scenes is that Everton are now effectively in the clear with regards to the Premier League’s PSR rules.

Manchester United indeed remain interested in Branthwaite and that’s no surprise given his performances this term. The England international is under contract until 2027, and the Toffees will only consider bids over £70m for him.

The links with Esteve are interesting, however, as reports from France last summer claimed that Everton and West Ham were keen on a deal for the Burnley defender. Tottenham have since shown interest and may revisit the situation at the end of the season.

Esteve is on a long-term contract with Burnley until 2029, hence why the Lancashire club are in a position to demand a big fee for his signature.

Scott Parker’s side want to keep hold of the 22-year-old and whether they are promoted to the Premier League could affect whether Everton can strike a deal.

Burnley currently sit third in the Championship table, four points behind second-placed Leeds United and the automatic promotion spots.

DON’T MISS: Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd flying high, Liverpool near the bottom

Everton transfer quiz: Higher or lower?