Everton are reportedly set to rival Wolfsburg for the signing of a highly-rated Championship right-back – a move that would fit with what our sources are saying about David Moyes’ aims for this month’s transfer window.

The Toffees’ squad is currently strained due to injuries to multiple key players, and because Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are unavailable, as they’re away on international duty for Senegal.

We have consistently reported how one of Moyes’ top aims for this month’s window is to bring in a new right-back, and now reports suggest they are eyeing a deal.

Nathan Patterson made his first Premier League start of the season against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, performing well in Everton’s 2-0 victory away at the City Ground.

But Patterson has barely featured under Moyes, in part due to injury problems, and Everton want more options at right-back.

Jake O’Brien, naturally a centre-back, has performed well in the position when required, while James Garner has too, but he is best in midfield. Club captain Seamus Coleman, 37, is sidelined with an injury and is past his best. Patterson is therefore Everton’s only fit, natural right-back as things stand.

According to ESPN, Everton and Wolfsburg are among the clubs looking at Blackburn right-back Ryan Alebiosu ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has arguably been Rovers’ standout performer this season, making 20 Championship appearances so far, notching a goal and two assists.

He is currently away on international duty for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he made his full international debut in the 3-1 win over Uganda in the Super Eagles’ final group game.

As well as Everton and Wolfsburg, Sassuolo and Genoa are also monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, per ESPN’s report.

The report adds that Alebiosu could be available for as little as £4m this month, and his situation could open up once Nigeria’s AFCON campaign concludes.

Blackburn’s financial problems are well-known, so they could be forced to cash in on the defender should offers arrive.

Everton linked with Blackburn star, while LaLiga man watched

While Everton sources declined to comment on the links with Alebiosu, there is no doubt Moyes wants to bring in a right-back this month, so the Blackburn star is one to watch.

I have been told that Everton’s winter business is more likely to be loans than permanent deals, but Alebiosu’s bargain £4m valuation could tempt them.

But the Toffees must move quickly if they are to sign him, as three other European sides are reportedly circling.

Meanwhile, I have been told by my colleague, Graeme Bailey, that Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza is another player Everton are keeping an eye on.

The four-time capped Spanish international is out of contract at the end of the season, so could be available for a cut-price fee.

