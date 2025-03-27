Everton are interested in Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Dan Neil but face two big obstacles before they can sign either player, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees are in for a busy summer transfer window, with as many as eight first-team players set to be out of contract at the end of June, while the futures of five loanees must be decided on.

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are prepared to back David Moyes with new additions and the manager is open to signing players from the Championship, as he has successfully done in the past.

Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor reported on Wednesday that Everton and West Ham are ‘tracking’ Sunderland midfielder Rigg, and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Toffees’ interest is genuine.

The 17-year-old has been in excellent form for the Black Cats this term, has scored four goals, and has an assist in 34 Championship games, capturing the attention of several top sides. He generally plays as an attacking midfielder and has been utilised on the right-wing, too.

Along with Everton and West Ham, Manchester United are another club understood to be keeping tabs on Rigg’s progress.

We also understand that Sunderland captain Neil – another talented, more defensive midfielder – is also on Everton’s shortlist. The 23-year-old has been a standout performer for his side this season, playing in all but one of their league games so far, notching three goals and two assists in the process.

Moyes has a successful history of signing players from the Championship that have gone on to become formidable Premier League performers. During his first Everton stint, Tim Cahill was the standout example, while at West Ham, Jarrod Bowen has proven to be equally impactful.

Moyes managed Sunderland in the 2016/17 season, when they were relegated from the Premier League, and now he is keen to bring two of their key players to Merseyside.

However, luring Rigg and Neil from Sunderland could be difficult for two reasons. Firstly, there is rival Premier League interest in both players. Secondly, if the Black Cats are promoted, they will be in a stronger position to keep them both.

Sunderland currently sit fourth in the Championship table and look set to qualify for the play-offs, so essentially have a 1/4 chance of returning to the top flight.

Rigg is under contract with Sunderland until 2027 and therefore, the Championship club are in a strong negotiating position and can demand a big fee for his services. Reports suggest it could take as much as £30m to sign him.

As for Neil, he could reportedly be available for £15m. His contract expires in 2026 and despite Sunderland trying to tie him down to an extension, no agreement has been reached so far.

“In terms of the contract stuff, my only goal is to get us promoted this season,” Neil told the Sunderland Echo in December.

“That’s everyone’s goal this season and we just need to keep plugging away. All that [contract talk etc] is background noise, I’m here and all I’m interested in is those automatic places and getting us promoted back to the Premier League.”

Sunderland won’t entertain exits until the summer

Nothing has been confirmed by Sunderland regarding price tags for Rigg or Neil, as the club are focused on their promotion push and won’t engage with suitors until the end of the season.

As for Everton, they could lose several midfielders this summer. Loanee Orel Mangala picked up an ACL injury and is unlikely to sign permanently for that reason, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye are set to be out of contract.

As we have previously reported, Everton have not triggered the one-year extension option in Doucoure’s contract and are unlikely to tie him down to a new deal on reduced terms.

The Toffees are keen to keep Gueye for another season and negotiations with his entourage are ongoing, but even if he stays, Moyes wants to bring in another new midfielder.

Everton are scouting multiple targets ahead of the upcoming transfer window but Sunderland duo Rigg and Neil fit the profiles they are looking for and are players to watch.

