Rooney, Lampard watch on as World Cup winning third Everton candidate impresses at interview

Fabio Cannavaro is the latest candidate to be interviewed for the Everton job, according to reports that also claim he impressed.

Everton are searching for a successor to Rafael Benitez after a bizarre 200-day reign. The appointment of a former rival with Liverpool always seemed questionable. A downturn in form since October led to his inevitable exit.

Now, the club must pick more carefully when it comes to finding their next manager. They wanted it to be Roberto Martinez, but it looks difficult to bring him back from Belgium.

Likewise, they began looking at Jose Mourinho before quickly learning he is committed to his three-year contract with Roma.

Therefore, the attention has turned to two former England internationals, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard. Rooney, currently in charge of Derby County, was of course an iconic figure for Everton as a player.

He has done an admirable job in challenging circumstances at Derby, a club Lampard also managed before a spell of mixed success with Chelsea. Either would be an interesting appointment if Everton were to look for a homegrown candidate.

But they are also considering those from further afield. According to The Telegraph, they have spoken to Italy’s former World Cup-winning captain, Fabio Cannavaro.

The Ballon d’Or-winning defender has been managing in Asia since 2014. He has had two spells in charge of Guangzhou in China, either side of stints with Saudi side Al-Nassr and another Chinese Super League outfit, Tianjin Quanjian. He also had a stint in charge of China’s national team.

After leaving Guangzhou in September, Cannavaro now wants to explore opportunities back in Europe – and especially in England.

Fabio Cannavaro in three-way race for Everton job

Despite never playing in the Premier League, he speaks English well. Therefore, he would be ready to adapt to the country.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri have spoken to Cannavaro as they drive the recruitment process. In those initial talks, they were impressed.

They now plan to speak to Rooney and Lampard as well. But The Telegraph cast doubt on whether the shortlist will expand any further.

Therefore, the race to become Everton’s new boss appears to have narrowed down to three names – with Fabio Cannavaro the latest in the frame.

Everton transfer plans on hold

While Benitez was still at the club, Everton brought in three new signings in the January transfer window.

Full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson arrived, the former to replace Lucas Digne. The Frenchman went to Aston Villa, who sent Anwar El Ghazi on loan to Everton in return.

But to avoid a further slide down the table, it may be important for the Toffees to bolster the ranks further.

However, until the identity of their next manager is clear, that will not be happening.

Jim White told talkSPORT: “The fact is they’re not going to bring in any new players.

“There’s going to be no new faces, alright, so no bounce out of that.”

For now, Duncan Ferguson will be the man working with Everton’s existing squad as he serves a second spell as interim manager.

Last time, in 2019, he was succeeded on a permanent basis by an Italian, Carlo Ancelotti. If Cannavaro gets the job this year, it could be a repeat of fate.

