Everton would be taking another gamble by bringing Fabio Cannavaro in as manager to replace Rafael Benitez, according to one pundit.

The Toffees have, for now, appointed Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager. However, they are yet again searching for a new permanent manager to try to lead a successful project.

Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival sparked excitement, but he left after one season to return to Real Madrid.

Former Liverpool boss Benitez then produced a shock by moving to the blue half of Merseyside, but that did not work either and the Spaniard got the sack earlier this month.

As for who could subsequently step in, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are the top candidates.

But Everton have also supposedly interviewed ex-Italy defender Cannavaro. The 48-year-old has spent the last nine years managing in China and the Middle East.

As such, former Everton midfielder Hutchinson has warned of another massive gamble from owner Farhad Moshiri and – if he is involved – chairman Bill Kenwright.

“What a story, I mean, I’m stunned to be honest,” Hutchinson told the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily podcast.

“I’m not sure what CV he has to warrant a job like Everton. It’s another gamble from Farhad Moshiri. I can’t imagine it’s a Bill Kenwright pick.

“I heard rumours months ago that Bill Kenwright wanted Roberto Martinez back, but Moshiri put his foot down and insisted on Rafa, and that was always going to end in tears.

They have to make sure they get this one right, and I wouldn’t be in a hurry if I was Everton. Whatever they do they mustn’t rush this appointment.”

Hutchinson added that Brighton boss Graham Potter would be his top choice for Everton.

Potter, not Cannavaro, the man for Everton

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Graham Potter has to be the number one choice in my opinion,” Hutchinson said.

“[Jose] Mourinho would be a gamble still. I’m stunned, I’ve seen the Cannavaro news and I thought ‘how?’ What is the criteria?

“How does he deserve a job like Everton? I’m not sure.”

Potter has impressed since taking over at Brighton and Paul Merson believes he would also be a good fit for Manchester United.