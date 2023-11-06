Fabrizio Romano reveals Everton interest in free-scoring Swiss striker amid Juventus battle

Everton are tracking the progress of Borussia Monchengladbach prospect Winsley Boteli, it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

There have been a few new additions to the Everton attack in recent months, with the likes of Beto, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison joining over the summer to strengthen the options at Sean Dyche’s disposal.

It appears the club are still thinking about the long-term of their frontline, though, with Romano now reporting that they have been scouting Boteli.

A Switzerland under-18 international, he is currently developing with the Borussia Monchengladbach under-19 team, for whom he has scored an impressive 12 goals in just 10 league games so far this season.

Since he is still only 17 years of age, the fact he is playing at a higher bracket – and excelling – suggests his potential is high.

On Monday morning, Romano has taken to X (Twitter) to share the news that Everton are ‘keeping [a] close eye’ on Boteli. After he was snapped up by a new agent, interest in the striker has been intensifying.

Indeed, other than Everton, Romano claims Juventus are showing similar interest. Both clubs have been deploying scouts to see how the teenager is progressing in Germany.

READ MORE: Everton ‘closely monitoring’ South American wide player to make up for double Leeds transfer miss

Borussia Monchengladbach still have the centre-forward under contract until the summer of 2025. They lured him to Germany from Servette in his native country back in July 2022, initially putting him in their under-17s.

Within a few months, though, he was already brushing shoulders with the under-19s, with whom he has now established himself as a prominent player.

How soon would Boteli be ready for Everton or Juventus?

It is not yet clear what kind of plans Everton would have for Boteli if they were able to add him to their ranks. Presumably, he might be a prospect to develop in their own academy for a while before seeing if he can make the grade at first-team level.

As a centre-forward, Boteli would be behind Beto, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Chermiti in the hierarchy to begin with.

Alternatively, at Juventus, he would have to be patient while Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik and former Everton flop Moise Kean are still in the senior team.

But if he can translate his current goalscoring form into something productive at senior level, he may well be one to keep an eye on further down the line.

Coincidentally, there have already been rumours that Juventus might be interested in luring Beto away from Everton and back to Serie A, shortly after his departure from Udinese in the summer.

FEATURE: The 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham and new Chelsea signing