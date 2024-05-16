‘The fan base is larger!’ – Everton star winds up Liverpool supporters and explains why Merseyside is Blue

Vitaliy Mykolenko claims the Everton fan base is the strongest in Liverpool

Everton have endured a tough difficult few seasons but their fanbase has always stayed behind them, with their support home and away vital to their Premier League survival.

The Toffees fans lined the streets in their thousands to welcome their team bus to Goodison Park in difficult times and roared Sean Dyche’s side to safety this term despite receiving an eight-point deduction.

Everton’s fans have ensured that their team have stayed in the top flight since 1954 and maintains the record of having played more top-division matches than any other club.

The Toffees may have been close to relegation for the past three campaigns but Dyche seems to have finally struck a chord.

Everton have enjoyed a fantastic run of form at a vital time – picking up 16 points in their last seven league games.

The highlight of that run was beating rivals Liverpool 2-0 at Goodison Park, a result that effectively guaranteed Everton’s survival and ruled Jurgen Klopp’s Reds out of the title race.

It was the first time Everton had beaten Liverpool at Goodison in 14 years and the atmosphere inside the grand old stadium, as you can imagine, was electric.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Everton competing to sign ‘great’ centre-back as contract twist drives up price tag

Mykolenko: Everton’s fan base is ‘larger’ in Liverpool

One player who has been key to Everton’s survival this season is left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

He was fantastic in the derby against Liverpool, pocketing Mo Salah for the first half until he was forced off through injury.

The Toffees have the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League and Mykolenko must take a lot of credit for that.

In a recent interview, Mykolenko spoke about his admiration for Evertonians and explained why their fan base is stronger in the city of Liverpool than their rivals.

“As far as I understand, in Liverpool, the Everton fan base is larger,” he said.

“Even with season tickets for a year, for a season, we had statistics somewhere – we have 25,000 out of 40,000. And at the new stadium, imagine what will happen.”

Liverpool supporters have understandably hit back at Mykolenko’s claims but the Blue side of Merseyside have been enjoying their anger.

Everton have 31,000 season ticket holders compared to Liverpool’s 27,000 – despite that Anfield’s capacity is 61,000 compared with Goodison’s of roughly 40,000.

Based on YouGov statistics, 49% of Everton fans are based in the North West – while just a quarter (27%) of Liverpool supporters are from the region.

With Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock to have a capacity of just under 53,000, it will be interesting to see how the statistics change moving forward.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool line up shock move for former Everton ace who grew up idolising Steven Gerrard