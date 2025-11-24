Everton fans unload on ‘pathetic’ Idrissa Gueye over bonkers red card – ‘It could be the end’

Everton fans did not hold back with their thoughts on Idrissa Gueye’s crazy red card after an altercation with teammate Michael Keane in the impressive 1-0 win at Manchester United on Monday night, although there was some sympathy too.

United’s Bruno Fernandes had just gone close to scoring when Gueye and Keane began arguing with one another in the 13th minute at Old Trafford, with the game goalless.

Defender Keane appeared to twice push Gueye away before the midfielder then put his hand in Keane’s face.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had to pull the pair apart before referee Tony Harrington showed Gueye a straight red card for violent conduct.

The Premier League Match Centre later posted on X: “The referee’s call of red card to Gueye for violent conduct was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the action deemed to be a clear strike to the face of Keane.”

Remarkably, the visitors did go on to win the match thanks to a first-half goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

But reacting to the red-card incident produced was a mixed bag of responses from Toffees fans, although some were pretty adamant about Gueye’s future on Merseyside.

Writing on Facebook, Ad Owen commented: “Never want to see Gueye in an Everton shirt again.”

Alan also wrote on BBC Sport: “It might sound reactionary, but he can’t play for Everton again. That is appalling. There is no apology big enough. Some teammates don’t get on, that’s life but that performance was pathetic and immature.”

Aled Owen also commented: “Could be the end of Gueye at Everton, Moyesy cannot tolerate behaviour like that.”

‘Handbags at dawn’ – Gueye given backing

There was some support for the midfielder, though, with Brian Irvine also writing: “Handbags at dawn. Yellow definitely but not a red… not condoning Gueye BTW but FFS…”

Euge Jackson also stated: “It’s a soft red, wish ref was a little lenient since own players. It wasn’t anything really, but if he did that to opposition player, Guaranteed red!”

Dave Cornell also wrote: “Not a chance a Man Utd player would have been sent off in same situation.”

"We're talking about a slap here" The MNF studio analyse Idrissa Gueye's red card for raising a hand at his own team-mate 🟥

Abraham G Nioro also defended Gueye, adding: “Let’s just remember Gana is a true professional, one of the most respectful players on and off the pitch. He did a mistake but we don’t know what keane said.”

Doug Middlemass also stated: “Ref has had a mare. Wasn’t a punch or a meaningful slap. He shouldn’t have done it though, and the Ref could have just asked Moysie to sub him – as well as give him a Yellow.”

