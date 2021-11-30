Rafa Benitez has explained how Everton can ‘put things right’ against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

The Toffees host Jurgen Klopp’s men at Goodison Park and are looking to arrest a winless run stretching back to late September. Their slide down the Premier League table, which has put them in 14th place, means Benitez is under huge pressure.

Recent reports suggest the Spaniard could be given just one more game to save his job. Everton go into the derby as huge underdogs, meaning we could see a new manager at the helm sooner rather than later.

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand is one man in contention. It will be tough to prize the 49-year-old to England, however, as he is set to manage the Danes at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The clash between Everton and Liverpool will also be special as it will see Benitez come up against his former club.

At the pre-match press conference, Benitez said (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s a massive game for us, the derby is always an opportunity to put things right.

“Obviously I know what the derby means for everyone. I’m excited because I want to do well.”

Toffees fans were left fuming after the recent 1-0 defeat to Brentford. When asked about their feelings, Benitez continued: “I think it’s a little bit about everything. Now, we are frustrated. As a manager you want to win and do well.

“It’s a challenge for me, and I can understand the frustration from fans. It’s been some years we are not improving.”

The Spaniard then gave a brief squad update. “We have three players injured,” he said. “[Tom] Davies, Yerry Mina and [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin. Andre Gomes has started training with the team.”

Benitez hints at Everton strategy

On how his team can overcome Liverpool, Benitez said: “We have to stay focused, go back to the principle of defending as a unit. After, we try to play the best way possible on the ball. If we have to play counter-attack then do it.”

The 61-year-old added: “I have the opportunity to talk to the group and some individuals, to make sure they don’t give up.

“You could see the players working hard even when conceding and I think the fans appreciate that.”

Following the derby, Everton host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Monday at 20:00.

