Fiorentina are set to sign Everton target Amir Richardson and former Man Utd man David de Gea

Everton have received a blow in their pursuit of a new midfielder, with confirmed target Amir Richardson set to join Fiorentina, per reports.

As we have consistently reported, the Toffees are keen to sign a new centre-mid to fill the void left by Amadou Onana, who has joined Aston Villa in a deal worth over £50m.

Everton have signed one new midfielder, Tim Iroegbunam, who has impressed in pre-season, but TEAMtalk understands that Sean Dyche wants more competition for him.

Their initial top target was Strasbourg star Habib Diarra. Everton made contact with the French club earlier this week over a deal but it would take at least €35m (£30.1m) to sign him this summer, which is out of their price range.

Everton made enquiries for Richardson as a cheaper alternative to Diarra but Fiorentina are set to beat the Merseyside club to the 22-year-old.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Fiorentina have agreed a fee for the 6ft5 Reims midfielder.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool line up electric winger to follow Zubimendi in spectacular £126m double coup; Real Madrid plot Tottenham raid

“Fiorentina agree deal with Reims to sign 2002 born midfielder Amir Richardson. Deal in place for a fee in excess of €10m, as called by Cyril Olives-Berthet,” Romano posted on X.

“Final details to be sorted then he will be set for medical tests.”

Everton turn attention to Kalvin Phillips

Everton will now have to switch their attention to other midfield targets and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that they are still interested in Kalvin Phillips.

The out-of-favour Manchester City star is ready to leave the Etihad in pursuit of more consistent playing time and the Toffees have been keeping close tabs on his situation.

Their preference would be to sign Phillips on loan with an option to buy included in the deal, while Man City would prefer an obligation-to-buy clause or a permanent sale.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea youngster Lesley Ugochuckwu is also being considered as a loan option by Everton but it remains to be seen whether the London side would be willing to sanction an exit.

Fiorentina set to sign former Man Utd ace

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are closing in on a deal for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a successful 12-year stint at Old Trafford but his wage demands ultimately led to Erik ten Hag deciding against renewing his deal.

As we exclusively revealed last week, De Gea wants to receive £80,000 per week from his next club and now Fiorentina are nearing an agreement.

Di Marzio claims that Fiorentina are expected to agree on a one-year contract with De Gea, with the option for a second year.

DON’T MISS: Why West Ham have signed Niclas Fullkrug as their striker upgrade: Tactical fit, stats, career so far…