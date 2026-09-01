Everton confident of NEW Balogun agreement as Man Utd reject late Zirkzee bid

Manchester United have rejected a last-ditch bid from Everton for Joshua Zirkzee as the Toffees work to renegotiate a deal for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun ahead of the transfer deadline.

Everton struck an agreement of around £40million for Balogun and the United States international agreed on personal terms. Everything suggested the deal would be completed smoothly.

However, earlier this evening, reports emerged that issues had emerged following Balogun’s medical tests, throwing the transfer into doubt in a dramatic twist.

Everton then began to explore last-ditch alternatives and made an offer to sign Zirkzee on loan, with the potential deal including an option to buy. However, Man Utd have since rejected that offer, as the Dutchman’s departure would’ve left them no time to bring in a replacement.

Everton are now putting all their efforts into completing a deal for Balogun despite the reported issues with his medical, but they now want to pay a reduced initial fee to Monaco.

We revealed earlier this evening that Everton’s move for Balogun was not yet dead despite the intense speculation, and that has proven to be the case.

Crucially, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton and Monaco both remain hopeful of reaching an agreement on Balogun – and we can also confirm that a deal sheet has been submitted to the Premier League.

Everton ‘hopeful’ of Balogun agreement as Grealish announced

Our information has been backed up by David Ornstein of The Athletic, who posted on X: “Everton hopeful of completing deal to sign Folarin Balogun from Monaco before transfer window closes.

“#EFC deal for 25yo #ASMonaco striker being renegotiated with lower fixed fee + higher bonuses. Loan move for Joshua Zirkzee of #MUFC off.”

But there is some good news for Everton amid the uncertainty.

The club have officially announced the re-signing of Jack Grealish on loan from Man City, following Iliman Ndiaye’s £65m switch to the Etihad.

“It feels so good. I’m so happy. I think I’m at my best at everything in life, not just football, when I feel loved. That’s what the manager has given me, what my teammates have given me and especially what the fans have given me,” Grealish told the Everton website.

“Every time I see an Everton fan, it’s just pure love and the way they’ve welcomed me since that first game against Leeds, I’ll never forget that. It means a lot to me and hopefully I’ve made a few Everton fans happy.

“I had a perfect time here for the first six months, then I stayed around after I got injured. I’ve been watching all the Everton games in pre-season and since the season started.

“Now I feel ready to go. I’m ready to start training tomorrow and prepare for the games.”