Everton are continuing the process of clearing out the deadwood from their squad, having let one player know he is surplus to requirements and adding another to a potential swap deal.

Bologna has emerged as a possible destination for striker Beto, who has been told to find a new club by Everton after a dismal campaign in front of goal last term. Beto still has three years left to run on his contract with Everton but the club are ready to cut their losses and get rid of him in the current window.

The forward cost £26million when he joined the Merseyside club from Italian team Udinese last summer, but in 30 Premier League matches, he has only managed to score three goals.

Beto was mostly utilised by Sean Dyche as an impact substitute, coming on in the final moments of a game when a goal was needed, with just 10 of his appearances for Everton coming as starts.

His relatively poor return in the Premier League has not put off Bologna, who need to replace new Manchester United signing Joshua Zirkzee, and are encouraged by the striker’s Serie A history.

The former Serie A hitman scored 22 goals in 65 appearances for Udinese before making the jump to the Premier League.

There are conflicting reports regarding Everton’s proposed move for Jesper Lindstrom of Napoli. Reports out of Italy suggest terms have been agreed on what has been described as a ‘costly loan deal’, while other publications are floating the possibility of a swap deal involving left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko heading to Naples.

Mykolenko has made 75 appearances in the Premier League since his January 2022 arrival from Dynamo Kiev and for large portions of last season he was the first choice to start on the left side of defence.

Everton involved in complicated transfer bid

Everton join Marseille, Lyon and others in holding an interest in Lindstrom despite an underwhelming Serie A campaign for the Dane at Napoli.

The swap deal for Mykolenko scans as unlikely with Everton reportedly close to agreeing terms on a loan deal with an option to buy.

It has been suggested that the agreed fee for Lindstrom would be somewhere in the region of £21m although it is unclear if there are terms in the deal which would compel Everton to be obligated to buy the player at the end of his loan.

Reports coming out of Italy suggest an agreement was reached late on Thursday and could be announced soon.

