Everton are among four Premier League clubs tracking Watford midfielder Imran Louza, sources confirm, and the Hornets could face a battle to keep hold of him in January.

The 26-year-old, who is Watford’s captain, has emerged as one of the Championship’s best players this season, registering six goals and six assists in 20 league appearances so far.

Louza, a 14-time capped Moroccan international, is a key player under Javi Gracia and has been one of the main reasons behind their surge into the Championship’s play-off picture.

In fact, he has played almost every minute of every Championship game he’s been available for, missing three matches due to suspension earlier in the season.

Watford are now facing a battle to hang onto their skipper, as we are informed that a host of clubs have been assessing Louza in recent weeks and have been hugely impressed.

We can reveal that amongst the clubs who have been watching him closely are Everton, Brighton, Brentford, and Fulham.

The Toffees are extremely light in midfield at the moment, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz absent through injury. Idrissa Gana Gueye is also away on international duty, playing for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Everton face competition for Watford star

As reported by my colleague, Harry Watkinson, Everton are expected to recall promising youngster Harrison Armstrong from his loan with Preston to give Moyes an extra body in midfield, but a new signing in that area is still a possibility.

Brighton, meanwhile, are more well-equipped in the middle, but Carlos Baleba remains a target for Manchester United, and James Milner (39) is coming to the end of his career.

Brentford are keen on Louza too, as they look to add vital additions to bolster Keith Andrews’ ranks. Louza could compete with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmolyuk for a starting spot.

Fulham are in for a relatively busy January window, as they continue to pursue PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi, whom they have had a bid rejected for, and show interest in Chelsea wingers Raheem Sterling and Tyrique George. Louza is on the shortlist along with the trio.

Watford, for their part, are anxious to keep Louza, and he does have two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

