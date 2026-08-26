Everton planning FOUR late signings as talks held over signing 58-goal striker

Everton are in for a busy end to the transfer window, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that late moves for a striker, right-back, left-back and centre-back are all on the cards for David Moyes’ side.

The Toffees got off to the perfect start on Saturday when beating Crystal Palace 2-0, with new signings Tyrique George and Hayden Hackney putting in excellent performances.

George and Hackney have joined Everton permanently alongside Merlin Rohl, Christian Norgaard and Brennan Johnson, but their business is far from done.

It emerged yesterday that Everton are anticipating offers for Beto ahead of the deadline, but sources told TEAMtalk that they would not allow him to leave without first lining up a replacement.

We can now reveal that Everton have held fresh talks with the agents of Midtjylland striker Franculino, whom they have scouted extensively.

The 22-year-old has notched an impressive 58 goals in 115 games for Midtjylland and was heavily linked with a switch to the Toffees ahead of the January window, before he suffered an injury.

Franculino is now fully fit again and is open to a move to the Premier League. €25million (£21.4m / $29.2m) could be enough to sign him this summer, with Newcastle also interested.

Burnley’s Zian Flemming is another player who has been looked at by Everton. The 28-year-old notched 11 Premier League goals in a side that were ultimately relegated last term, and the Toffees are tracking his situation.

Richarlison has also been linked with an emotional return to Everton. The Brazilian would jump at the chance to re-join his former club, with Tottenham considering a sale.

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Everton could sign THREE defenders in late flurry

We have reported for months how one of Everton’s top priorities is to sign a new right-back, and the situation remains the same.

Strasbourg’s Guela Doue has long been their top target. Everton have made multiple approaches for the Ivorian international, but the player has been holding out for a move to a Champions League club.

Reports now suggest that Paris Saint-Germain – the club of Doue’s brother, Desire – are making a push to sign him this summer.

As a result, Everton could be forced to turn their attention to alternatives.

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz remains under serious consideration.

Other names are in the frame, but if Everton do miss out on Doue, the signing of Munoz becomes more likely. He is valued at around £25million by Palace, who are open to offers.

Everton are also looking to bring in a new left-back who can compete with Vitaliy Mykolenko for a starting spot.

Nice star Melvin Bard, 25, is one option that has been looked at by Everton, but more names are likely to emerge in the coming days.

Finally, Everton look set to make a late move for a new centre-back, due to the fact that Jake O’Brien could leave before the deadline.

It emerged yesterday that the Toffees are open to offers for the Republic of Ireland international, but as with Beto, they would not let him go without signing a replacement.

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Sunderland are all potential destinations for O’Brien, with more to follow on that later today.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey.