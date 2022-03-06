The decision of Frank Lampard to bring in Ashley Cole as a coach at Everton is working, as one player has called the former left-back ‘different class’.

Cole hung up his boots in August 2019 after a glittering career. He soon began to appear as a pundit on our screens, while also attempting to become a coach at the top level.

The Englishman spent time working in Chelsea’s youth setup before being announced as a first-team coach with Everton last month.

He will help former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard as the Toffees aim to get away from the relegation zone and ultimately back into the top 10.

And Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny thinks the move is working, following his high praise for Cole during a recent interview.

The coach is helping Kenny to transition from a right-back to left-back. This is necessary after Lucas Digne left Goodison Park in January.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Ashley working on the transition from right to left, changing my body shape and how I defend,” Kenny said (via the Daily Mail).

Frank Lampard choice helping Everton

“He has been different class because he was the best in the world during his time so I’ve got the best to learn off. It’s a great position for me to be in.

“Everyone knows I am an aggressive player and like to be tight on the opposition but going forward I think I have a quality and can create chances.

“I want to score more goals from that position. It will come because we are training on it, practising it.”

The local lad has made 12 appearances so far this campaign and has featured in Everton’s last three Premier League matches. But Kenny is out of contract in June, leading to uncertainty over his future.

“Nothing has been said (about a new deal),” Kenny added. “It might sound a bit clichéd but I’ve just needed to keep my head down, keep playing football and see where it takes us.

“I’ve been here 16 seasons now and, of course, I’m a boyhood Blue and I love the club. Whatever happens will happen. If I keep on performing and doing as well as I can helping Everton win games, I’m happy with that.”

Jordan Pickford talks Lampard impact

Meanwhile, Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford thinks the arrival of Lampard and his backroom staff has made a difference to the players.

“I feel the spark is there,” Pickford told Sky Sports. “The new manager has come in and we’ve started off well.

“We’ve been in games a lot more and now it’s just about getting the results. We’ve had a couple of tough fixtures but every game in the Premier League is tough so it’s about being on your A game every time.”

The keeper added: “We’re trying to play out from the back a lot more now. We’re having a lot more possession in games.

“I know we didn’t against Manchester City as you’re never going to have more possession than them because they’re that good of a side, but we are now more of a possession-based team, and I feel like we’re being more aggressive now without the ball.”

