Frank Lampard has insisted that commitment and attitude are more important traits for Dele Alli at Everton than his fashion sense.

The Toffees boss was speaking following criticism of the midfielder’s fashion by some television pundits and on social media. Indeed, Glenn Hoddle was one particular critic of the midfielder’s dress sense at his Everton unveiling.

Hoddle told BT Sport: “I thought he’d just got dragged off the street to be honest. If I’m an Everton fan, you’re going to a new club. Put a tracksuit on at least or something.

“He’s got to get his head together. It’s not about Frank Lampard or Everton, he’s got to get back on the horse he’s good at, scoring goals from midfield.

“If he doesn’t do that, I don’t see anyone getting the best from him.”

Alli received a warm welcome from the Goodison Park faithful at Saturday’s FA Cup win over Brentford. He arrived on Merseyside following a deadline day move from Tottenham.

The 25-year-old is looking to get his career back on track after a tough recent spell at Spurs. While he starred under Mauricio Pochettino, he has not hit the same heights since the Argentine’s sacking in November 2019.

But he is looking to turn a corner alongside Lampard, who is also new to Goodison Park – at least as a manager. And the head coach insisted that nothing but the player’s commitment to Everton matters.

Lampard improving Everton in one day Not even a full day in the job and Lampard was on the case, making two signings.

“I’ve heard some of the reaction and I’ve got a lot of respect for everyone who’s spoken,” Lampard told a press conference. “Ex-players and people that I admire in Ally McCoist, Alan Brazil, Glenn Hoddle. I would never go against their word.

“But when you’re working closely with players and working with Dele, my personal opinion is that I don’t care what car he drives, what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad who comes to training every day and wants to improve every day.

“Respects the club, respects his teammates and then produces and gives everything to produce.”

Lampard stressed that he was not “hitting back” at some of the observations on Alli.

But he added: “Everyone has their own individual personality. To try and handcuff that or restrict that I think would be detrimental. So as I say, as long as players do the right behaviours when it comes to football and doing the right things I’ve got no worries.”

Lampard taking time with Alli

Alli could not play in the 4-1 win fourth-round win over Brentford. Indeed, he had played Tottenham’s FA Cup third-round victory over Morecambe.

However, he could make his Everton debut in Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

As for potentially reaching his previous heights with Spurs, Lampard said: “I don’t want to put a line or a target on it because he was at an extremely high level, we know that.

“I loved watching him play, he was so effective in the way he played.

“Where we are now, the last thing I want to do is say ‘this is where we’re going to get to’. What is clear is that a player of his age, 25, who has those talents, those talents are there.

“We have to look at the reasons around it as to how we can help him get back there.

“The reason I brought him is because I want to see those qualities you talk about from two or three years ago. I believe we can get them out of him.”

Everton have found themselves in trouble at the wrong end of the Premier League table of late. In fact, they have won only two of their past 16 Premier League games.