Everton boss Frank Lampard is hoping the performance of Dele Alli in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw against Leicester City can be the “starting point” to a successful career at Goodison Park.

Everton picked up a crucial point against the Foxes as they battle to beat the drop. Richarlison was the hero when scoring the equaliser in the 92nd minute of the game. However Alli also played a part when coming off the bench in the 58th minute.

Lampard’s men were trailing to a fifth-minute Harvey Barnes strike at the time. They were in need of some spark as they struggled to find the equaliser and Alli provided it.

Alli changes the game

Fellow substitute Salomon Rondon also had a hand in the goal but Lampard singled out Alli. The former Tottenham star is in need of a lift and the Everton boss hopes this could be it.

Alli has yet to start since arriving from Spurs looking to get his career back on track in January. However Lampard has been very impressed with his attitude in training.

That level of commitment carried over on to the pitch against Leicester and helped earn a huge point.

“It’s not easy to demand from players that are not playing so much to come in and show your manager you deserve a chance but he’s done that,” Lampard added.

“I was really pleased with [the part he played in the goal] and hopefully that can be a big starting point for him.”

The draw will have felt like a win for Everton. The point picked up could turn out to be crucial in the battle to stay in the Premier League.

Everton are now four points ahead of Burnley, who occupy 17th spot on the table. The Clarets host Southampton in a huge game that they have to win on Thursday night.

If Burnley were to so somehow beat Saints and then Wolves on Sunday, Everton could be in the bottom three by the time they take to pitch against Liverpool at Anfield in the late kick-off.

Everton desire pleases Lampard

But Everton are grinding out results at the right and Lampard cannot fault the attitude of his players.

“It can be an easy thing to throw at the players that they lack spirit or desire and they certainly don’t.” Lampard added.

“We are not in a time for pretty patterns and an idea of our philosophy for the next two or three years, the first phase is can we fight or show character to stay in this league and they showed that tonight.”

