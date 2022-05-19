Everton survival: Frank Lampard makes future pledge after ‘one of the greatest moments of my career’

Frank Lampard has described keeping Everton in the Premier League as “one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career”.

Everton completed a remarkable fightback on Thursday night to secure Premier League safety. Trailing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace it looked as though the survival fight would go to the final day. However they came fighting back to win 3-2 and safety is in the bag.

It sparked wild scenes at Goodison Park as the fans invaded the pitch to celebrate. And speaking after the game Lampard could not hide what the achievement also meant to him.

Lampard won everything as a player with Chelsea and also got the chance to manage the club. But keeping Everton in the Premier League is right up there with them.

“It is one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career,” he told BBC Sport. “I have been very fortunate to have amazing times, especially at Chelsea as a player and a coach. But when you feel the feelings and desperation of what relegation brings to the table, it is different. You need to dig in.

“This club is special and I am proud to be manager of Everton on this night. I thought I might cry [at full-time], I thought I might jump out of my body.”

Everton looked dead and buried at half-time as they trailed by two goals. But goals by Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin completed the comeback. Lampard refused to take any credit saying it was the players and fans that got them over the line.

“They have pulled us over the line, they have been more than a 12th man,” he said of the fans. “But the players also deserve huge credit. An amazing night.”

Frank Lampard looks to kick on

Lampard says it is important that Everton enjoy the moment and celebrate survival. But he is already looking to the future and says they need to kick on from here.

He knows what needs to be done to start climbing the table. It means a busy summer is on the cards but he is ready to give his all.

“Tonight we showed we have a heart and a soul and are staying in the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports. “Now is time to take stock, enjoy for the moment and then make sure we are not here again next year, because there are reasons we are here. We have to find everyway to improve the squad, the club and ourselves.”

