Frank Lampard had special praise for Anthony Gordon after the Everton attacker encapsulated everything that was good about his new side in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford.

The former Chelsea chief took charge of his first game as Goodison boss on Saturday and it ended with a comfortable win thanks to goals from Yerry Mina, Richarlison, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend.

Lampard is not getting carried away with a debut win, however, as he knows there are much tougher tests ahead.

Although he had high praise for Gordon, whose spirit and energy was infectious for a Toffees side who used the ball much better than they had been under Rafa Benitez, it was a team thing for the former England midfielder.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said of his team’s new style and work ethic: “I’d like to think it a visible from the outside. We want to play, we want to make more passes, we need to support each other better in possession and that’s how I want to coach my team.

“First and foremost we are an Everton team team and we must be aggressive, must make tackles when the ball is there to be won.

“It was there in abundance and that is the base and it made me very happy to see that.”

Gordon a credit to the club

As for Gordon, Lampard added: “I’m really excited. I’ve been watching Anthony this season as an outsider, a neutral, and I love things about his game.

“When you come to see someone you try not to make too many judgments but I’ve seen him first-hand and he loves this club and he has a great attitude and all the attributes to do what he wants in this game.

“I won’t give him an issue to live up to something after one game but the attitude he showed and the love for the club he showed is something to work on and something for me to harness.”

Everton are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they face fellow strugglers Newcastle.

READ MORE: Paul Merson hits out at Solskjaer treatment of Van de Beek as Everton prediction is made