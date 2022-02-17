Lampard reveals what has most impressed him about Van de Beek; makes promise to another Everton signing

Frank Lampard has been thoroughly impressed by Donny van de Beek during their time together at Everton so far.

Lampard and van de Beek both joined Everton on January 31st. The former was appointed manager to replace Rafael Benitez and he quickly turned to the transfer market to bring the Dutchman in on loan from Manchester United.

Van de Beek has made two appearances for Everton under Lampard so far. He will be hoping to add to them when the Toffees take on Southampton in an away match on Saturday.

Lampard has certainly given the recent recruit his backing and believes he is providing an inspiration after shaking off his struggles with Man Utd.

At a press conference, Lampard said: “I’m really impressed. On a professional level, absolutely impressed with his fitness and sharpness.

“He’s a top level player. To have a tough time is not easy. He shows that if you keep your head down and working, there’s always a way through it.”

Another January signing who came before Lampard arrived at the club was Nathan Patterson. The right-back joined from Rangers in a permanent transfer.

Patterson is having to be more patient than, for example, van de Beek. Indeed, the 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for his new club.

Behind captain Seamus Coleman in the pecking order, Lampard has promised Patterson he will get opportunities.

He said: “Nathan is obviously a young player we have a lot of hopes for in the longer term. There’s competition for a reason.

“Seamus has been brilliant since I came in. Nathan will get his chance.”

Any further signings Everton make in the summer could be with the input of a director of football. Such a role is currently vacant after Marcel Brands left the club in December.

Everton are yet to make an appointment for the boardroom role. Lampard, though, would like a say when it comes to any collaboration.

He said: “My feeling is of course I’d like an input in that, but my first role is to get us winning football games. The amount that consumes you has been my main focus.

“The key for me is the communication.”

Lampard looks ahead to Southampton clash

Everton are aiming to build on a 3-0 win over Leeds from their most recent match. It was Lampard’s first win in the Premier League since taking the job.

He hinted they could keep an unchanged lineup from last Saturday’s game. However, he refused to confirm that would certainly be the case ahead of a new challenge.

The former England international said: “That’s my choices and thought processes. There’s an argument for going same again, but it’s not a statement of fact.

“Leeds to Southampton, two very good teams in lots of different ways.”

One opponent Lampard will be particularly wary of is Armando Broja. The striker has scored eight goals from 24 games for Southampton while on loan from Chelsea.

His only appearance for his parent club came when Lampard was in charge at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, the Everton boss knows what to expect.

He said: “I gave him his debut! He’s a very good lad. Very talented young boy. He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for a goal.

“He’s a very good young player so I’m very aware of his strengths.”

Among his own ranks, Lampard confirmed that Demarai Gray and Ben Godfrey are still absent due to injury. The latter could return in a couple of weeks.

January signing Vitaliy Mykolenko is able to return to contention, though.

