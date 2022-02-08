Frank Lampard laments loss of two key Everton stars in demoralising defeat to Newcastle

Frank Lampard bemoaned the loss of two key Everton men after his side suffered a hugely disappointing 3-1 loss at Newcastle on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle were superior to their visitors as they earned successive wins for the first time this season with a performance which will give them hope they can avoid relegation so soon after their takeover.

Despite going behind to a Jamaal Lascelles own goal after Jonjo Shelvey was fortunate to receive only a yellow card for a challenge on Anthony Gordon, Newcastle responded within 108 seconds through another own goal.

Mason Holgate, who had a hand in Everton’s opener, then returned the favour by scoring into his own net after Lascelles’ header crashed off the bar.

Newcastle created further chances and after half-time Ryan Fraser put Newcastle in front when he poked in following excellent work by Allan Saint-Maximin.

And the gloss to a brilliant performance was added by Kieran Trippier’s 25-yard free-kick, as the Toffees collapsed.

Speaking after the game, Lampard told BBC Match of the Day: “It’s disappointing for the result. It was a tough game to have as we have only been together for a week.

Dele didn’t have to wait long for his debut 🔁 He comes on in the 25th minute for Demarai Gray. pic.twitter.com/TniJFfaYkr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

“There were some positives to take, we had some good moments with the front three in the first half, but then we lost two big players in Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina and things changed.

“The main thing for me was how we dropped off in the game.

Confidence has taken a hit

“At the weekend we had a positive result and the confidence went up but you could see how quickly that confidence went back down.

“The circumstances were difficult – to lose two big players made it tough.

“I have seen a lot of people put a lot on this game and we need to not let our heads drop. The work starts now.

“The players have to believe in what we are doing. The way of playing hasn’t worked so far this season, that’s why I am here.

“The confidence and belief has to be built and worked on the training ground. We are here a short time and it needs to change quickly because we want to get results.”

