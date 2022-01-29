Everton make Frank Lampard offer but big change on the way if ex-Chelsea boss joins

Everton have offered Frank Lampard the chance to become their new manager following an exhaustive search, according to reports.

The Toffees finalised the former Chelsea player and coach as their top candidate after a tumultuous time trying to replace Rafael Benitez. Indeed, Lampard was not the only man in the hunt.

Vitor Pereira was the firm choice for Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. However, backlash from fans ultimately caused the ex-Fenerbahce boss to walk away and he used a TV appearance to explain his feelings.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney also spoke out, confirming that he had turned down an Everton approach.

As such, Lampard had a third interview with the Goodison Park club on Friday and won Everton chiefs over.

BBC Sport have reported that the Toffees have now offered the 43-year-old the job.

Lampard has been out of work after he got the sack from his Chelsea job last January. The former Blues and England midfielder spent a season-and-a-half at Stamford Bridge.

While he enjoyed some impressive results, a poor run of form ultimately cost him his job.

Since then, Lampard has been linked with – and not taken – a number of other Premier League jobs.

Crystal Palace came in for him before opting for Patrick Vieira. Newcastle’s search for Steve Bruce’s successor was as drawn-out as Everton’s for Benitez has been and Lampard was on the Magpies’ radar.

In November, meanwhile, he was a firm Norwich candidate, but the Canaries eventually appointed Dean Smith.

Meanwhile, 90min has claimed that Lampard will not be working with Jody Morris if he does take the Everton job.

Morris will not join Lampard at Everton

The former Chelsea Under-18s manager worked as the assistant to Lampard at Derby.

The pair then went back to Stamford Bridge together as they led the Blues in the dugout.

However, the pair will not reunite for a third time at Everton if Lampard accepts the job.

Lampard’s immediate priority will be to turn the tide at Goodison Park. The Toffees were in the Premier League top-four hunt with a win over Norwich on September 25.

However, they have only won one league game since then and consequently now sit 16th.