Lampard outlines what Everton can expect from Tottenham; praises milestone man

Frank Lampard is expecting Everton to meet a “very strong” version of Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League match on Monday.

After seeing off Boreham Wood in the FA Cup on Thursday, Everton have to wait until the start of next week to get back in Premier League action. The upcoming challenge will not be easy; they face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham away from home.

Spurs have been inconsistent this season, but Lampard – whose side go into the weekend 17th in the Premier League, 20 points behind their opponents – is not predicting them to be an easy obstacle.

He told a press conference (via the Liverpool Echo): “Tottenham is a difficult match. We haven’t been great away from home all season.

“It’s important to remain calm, remain consistent and absolutely focus on the work.

“You have to expect the best, which is a very good team with top end players, managed by one of the best coaches out there. We’ll approach it expecting a very strong Tottenham team.

Everton and Lampard in serious threat of losing big stars should they get relegated Everton have to play all of the top 8 and face the drop meaning they will lose important players

“Spurs and Conte have a certain style which has been so successful in Antonio’s years. We just have to respect their style, the way they play and the quality individuals amongst that.”

One of those quality individuals is Harry Kane, who has been back to his best recently. The Spurs striker has an admirer in Lampard, who said: “He’s in great form, incredible form.

“I’ve got so much time for Harry Kane, always have done. Humble, captain of England, and his threats are many. We’re playing against a world class No.9.”

Lampard loving working with Pickford

It will be up to Everton’s defence and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to keep Kane as quiet as possible.

For Pickford, who turns 28 on the day of the game – which would also be his 200th Premier League appearance – it will be a chance to test himself against his England colleague.

The keeper hasn’t always received widespread praise, but Lampard is enjoying working with him and certainly gives him the respect he feels he deserves.

Lampard said: “I’ve loved working with Jordan. Anyone who holds that England No.1 shirt as long as he has holds a huge burden.

“A goalkeeper gets analysed individually to the highest degree. He’s low maintenance. He works hard.”

READ MORE: Lampard explains what held Everton back against Boreham Wood; hails Rondon – ‘I see it in training’