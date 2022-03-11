Frank Lampard has responded to claims there is a ‘crisis’ going on at Everton amid their dire form.

The Toffees have won just once in their last nine Premier League matches, putting them in a relegation battle. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham.

Lampard will be looking for a response from his team when they host Wolves at Goodison Park on Sunday. But should Everton lose, then they could drop into the bottom three.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, there will be serious repercussions for Everton if they fail to avoid the drop.

That’s because the club does not have clauses to reduce player wages in the event of relegation. Whereas Norwich or Watford may insert these into player contracts, Everton do not normally fight to stay up and therefore don’t have to.

However, they could be sent into financial turmoil if relegation to the Championship is confirmed.

At Friday’s press conference, Lampard was asked about these ‘crisis’ reports. He replied (via the Liverpool Echo): “That’s just language, a lovely headline. It’s not a crisis, it’s very normal.

Frank Lampard debunks ‘crisis’ theory

“I had some bad personal ones [as a player], team ones. Is this job tougher? I didn’t think I was going to come here and win 15 games on the bounce.”

The manager also sent a message to Everton fans before the Wolves clash. “The message from my point of view is I’m very much ready for the fight and the challenge. Nothing has surprised me since coming in.

“We appreciate the support, I remain very optimistic and confident, but the reality is we need results.”

On Anthony Gordon, who has been a rare positive for Everton in a disappointing campaign, Lampard continued: “I came through myself as a local lad through a club. All I’ve seen is a lad who trains really well with a real desire.

“I see the reaction of the fans to him who, against Tottenham, was by far and away our best player. He’s a mature player.”

Manager responds to Michael Keane criticism

However, team-mate Michael Keane is enduring a tough season. He put in another sub-par display during the defeat to Spurs.

“The thing about Michael people don’t see, he wasn’t 100 per cent but he played,” Lampard said. “He’s dedicated and professional as a lad. He’s been suffering a couple of days afterwards but now he’s feeling better.”

Lampard was then quizzed about a potential points target being set at the Merseyside club. “I don’t think you can, that’ll be relevant to what everyone else does. We have a lot of games, a lot of points to play for. We shouldn’t get too caught up in the end picture, our focus can only be on the next one.”

Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson joined Everton in January but has only made one appearance so far. “He’s a developing player, it’s important I get the right balance of helping him settle and train,” Frank Lampard said of the 20-year-old.

“It’s an area we do have other players, so with Patts it’s important he keeps working. He did well against Boreham Wood, by the way. I spoke to him afterwards.”

