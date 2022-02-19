Lampard makes ‘really clear’ relegation admission after Southampton setback highlights Everton ‘confidence issues’

Frank Lampard insists it is “really clear” that Everton are in a relegation battle after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Southampton – and he raised concerns about their confidence.

Everton were sunk by goals from Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long in the 52nd and 84th minutes respectively. It was their second loss in three league games under new boss Lampard, who now must lift them away from danger.

But they cannot ignore the situation they are in, their manager admits. He knows the job he has to do.

Lampard is learning all the time about the challenges he has to work on. From their Southampton setback, he pinpointed mentality issues resurfacing. It is one of many things he will have to stop to ease fears of the unthinkable.

Asked if they are in a relegation battle, he said: “I think it’s really clear isn’t it? The position we’re in in the table is clear. It’s not something we have to debate.

“As a team and a staff we just have to work on getting results to improve our position.

“When we won last week things looked a lot better and we’ve lost today and it looks worse.

“But I don’t think we have to deny our position. Our league position explains a lot and is one of the reasons I’m here. It’s my job to find the reasons why this has happened.

“When we have been great we have backed ourselves, but the minute games turn against us there can be a mentality issue for the players.

Lampard can ‘understand’ lack of confidence

“And I can totally understand confidence issues. But the only way to come out of that is through work and application.

“We are focused on the job in hand. We have to have a belief in what we’re doing. The home games have shown that.

“It’s just very clear what’s in front of us. There’s never a magic wand, but we’re very understanding of the situation.

“We’ve addressed a lot in terms of the way we want to play. But there’s still things you can’t change instantly.

“Today was really eye-opening in the second half, of where we are and where we want to get to.

“It felt like reverting to type a little bit after we conceded, and I want to change that. So, there’s lots to learn for us.”

Hasenhuttl happy with Southampton dominance

As for Southampton, the situation is different. They are 10th in the Premier League, and have only lost once in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists their win was more hard-fought than it may seem. He noticed energy from Everton that his men had to compete with.

But he was glad they stepped up a gear in the second half to earn all three points.

He said: “This win was much harder than it might seem in the result.

“The first half was very tough against an opponent full of energy.

“We played against the wind in the first half, and we couldn’t speed up the game after winning the ball.

“But the belief is absolutely there. We are convinced in our qualities and we were able to bring that quality in the second half.

“We had another gear in the second half. After the first goal you could see a difference.

“We were more dominant in the second half and this is exactly the way we want to play.”

